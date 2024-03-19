Bloom Greens: Healthy or a Hoax?

Along with several other holistic health hacks, Bloom Nutrition is trending as a miracle powdered green with claims that it supports gut health, relieves bloating and promotes higher energy.

I tried Bloom daily for two weeks and this is what I experienced.

What is Bloom?

Dairy free, gluten free and plant based, Bloom is marketed as a “nutrition green and superfood” with 30+ “good for you” ingredients coming in seven different flavors. Sold in 30 and 60 serving containers, as well as single-serve stick packs, Bloom ranges from $39.99 to $69.99 on the website.

Along with their specialty nutritional greens, Bloom also has their own collections of pre-workout. Claiming to provide energy without the “jittery caffeine feeling,” their collection comes in just as many flavors as the powdered greens.

I drank Bloom every morning for two weeks with my breakfast in the flavor citrus, which I surprisingly found sweet and enjoyable. I had previously tried the berry flavor but found it to be too intense.

Putting the greens in drinks besides water also balances the taste, and the citrus flavor paired extremely well with pineapple or orange juice — which also helped my Vitamin C intake.

One of Bloom’s biggest misconceptions is that it contributes to weight loss, but there is no proven evidence that it helps with this process. However, this rumor is easily spread since the co-founder, Mari Llewellyn, shared her weight loss story as the reason for the product’s creation.

Though not claiming to promote this, it can certainly be inferred by misled consumers that it was Bloom Nutrition that led to Llewellyn’s weight loss.

As for gut health and bloating, I did notice a difference when I had Bloom in the mornings. I have personally found it to support digestion. My bloating throughout the day — despite what I ate — was definitely limited and felt less sick eating in the mornings like I used to.

An issue I found with Bloom is that it is difficult to gauge how much of each vitamin or mineral is really in a serving. Though they provide the milligrams of each substance, the Daily Value percentage is not established on the container — which makes it impossible to tell if there is enough of each vitamin to make an impact on each individual.

Bloom Nutrition products have also not been third-party tested or regulated by the FDA, meaning that consumers cannot take the ingredient list at “face value.”

However, for somebody who has a difficult time consuming fruits and vegetables in their collegiate diet, Bloom offers an easy way to improve the intake of necessary vitamins and minerals.

I also noticed an increase in energy in the mornings before I had my coffee for the day. Nevertheless, as someone who consumes a fairly high amount of caffeine daily, I did not notice enough of a difference for me to completely scrap my morning coffee.

So, is it worth it? I found Bloom’s three claims of supporting gut health, relieving bloat and promoting energy to be accurate. I also appreciate the added vitamins and minerals to my diet, since it is much easier to consume it all with one scoop in my water. For me, this makes it a worthy investment for a nutrient-deprived college student.