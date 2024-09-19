The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Practicing Safe Sex When Your University Doesn’t Want You to Have It

Institutions across America offer sexual health services to students. Why doesn’t St. John’s?
Byline photo of Olivia Rainson
Olivia Rainson, Features Editor & Social Media ManagerSeptember 19, 2024
Torch Illustration / (Megan Chapman)

A staggering 91% of universities in America have a health center offering at least one sexual protective service. Of that same study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 73% of colleges provide sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment and just about 67% of campuses provide contraceptives such as condoms, birth control and Plan B. 

The St. John’s University Health Center, though providing a myriad of medical care, neglects an important aspect of health: sexual health. The closest healthcare offered for potential sex-related infections are urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Although St. John’s has the SOAR (Sexual violence, Outreach, Awareness, and Response) department, no testing for survivors of sexual assault are available on campus.

The University recently altered its overnight guest policy in Fall 2023, which previously prohibited students from hosting anyone of the opposite sex. Whether this was an attempt to control the sexual activities of students or not, the policy glaringly omitted students in same-sex relationships. The policy, perhaps a display of ignorance towards the LGBTQ+ community, was severely outdated.

When asked why St. John’s does not have STI/STD testing, the University spokesperson Brian Browne did not directly comment on it — but instead offered this conclusion:

“St. John’s University’s Student Health Services Office provides high-quality, holistic medical care for students and employees to support and enhance their well-being.”

Torch Illustration / Megan Chapman

However, numerous Catholic universities in the area offer help to students.

Fordham University, Manhattan College, Sacred Heart University and Seton Hall University are all Catholic institutions that at least provide testing for sexual infections or diseases. 

Browne said, “Like most Catholic universities, St. John’s follows the teachings of the Catholic Church regarding issues of life and reproductive healthcare.” He backed his statement by including that the use of contraceptives conflicts with Catholic Church teachings. 

However, the aforementioned universities have found ways to provide care for students despite this blanket statement, even if unable to provide the services themselves. Why can’t St. John’s?

Fordham provides hormonal contraceptives for students if “medically indicated,” not directly for contraception. Examples include polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), acne, irregular or heavy periods and intense cramps. 

Although the same practice of not providing contraception due to Catholic beliefs is stated in Fordham’s health center, they at least recognize the benefits and uses of birth control as medicine, not just for preventing pregnancy. 

Sacred Heart, though not providing contraception, offers students a guide on where to be medically assisted for any service not at the health center — including where to receive birth control or any other sexual health service.

These are just a few of the thousands of universities that provide care, no matter what kind, for students. The University claims to be “educating students as socially aware citizens” through the “Church’s teachings,” and that “Catholic ideals are critical components of the Catholic and Vincentian mission of St. John’s University.”

Are students’ health not part of the mission? Shouldn’t the health and well-being of students be just as important as the Church’s teachings? 

Despite other universities still upholding Catholic ideals while providing care, St. John’s refuses to advance with the times.

Olivia Rainson
Olivia Rainson, Features Editor & Social Media Manager
Olivia Rainson is a senior English major and creative writing minor serving as the Features Editor and Social Media Manager. She also works at the University Writing Center and is on the editorial board of the Intersections Literary Magazine. Olivia has been with The Torch since the beginning of her sophomore year, and when she isn’t writing, you can find her reading with an iced coffee. Olivia can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected]
Megan Chapman
Megan Chapman, Design Editor
Megan is a junior graphic design major with a creative writing minor. This is her second year with the Torch as the Design Editor. Outside of the Torch, she likes writing, running, playing guitar and reading. Her favorite artists are R.E.M. and Elliot Smith. Megan can be reached at [email protected]
