Step Into Fall with These Five Timeless Women’s Fashion Trends

As fall quickly approaches you may ask yourself, “What should I be wearing this season?” Trends constantly come in and out, so finding timeless pieces is the best route to go. Here is a list of five timeless women’s fashion trends you can consider this upcoming fall season.

Tall Boots

Tall boots have been a fashion staple for ages but have made an even bigger impact this year. Whether paired with a mini skirt or jeans, these shoes are the perfect fall item.

This shoe can completely elevate an outfit, especially if you need something extra to take an outfit from boring to chic. Boots come in many different styles, colors and lengths to easily fit within anyone’s wardrobe.

Don’t worry, you don’t need to break the bank for a good pair of boots. Steve Madden, Target and DSW have affordable options fit for any occasion. Get creative with the color and style — boots go with everything.

Denim Jackets

Yes, denim jackets are back. But who’s complaining? These jackets are practical, yet so versatile. It’s perfect for day or night, especially when only a light jacket is needed.

The denim-on-denim trend is also creeping in, so get ahead of the game with a denim jacket this fall! Whether you choose a light or dark wash, it will go with everything.

Since these jackets have always been popular, it is easy to find the right one. Whether you decide to buy it at a thrift store or want to purchase a brand-new one, prices can range from $50 to $150 depending on the quality. Check out Cotton On, Levi’s or Gap for your dream, denim jacket.

Cardigans

Because of fall’s ever-changing weather, a cardigan is perfect to throw on or take off. They are affordable and can be found anywhere. Old Navy, Target and H&M have stylish cardigans in various colors for the fall season.

All a boring outfit needs is a cardigan to spice it up. It is the type of sweater that can get away with being an accessory too. Use your cardigan as a layering piece or experiment with the way you button it.

Oversized Tote Bags

Oversized tote bags are the new shoulder bags this fall. It is not only the perfect accessory, but it is convenient to carry all of your favorite things.

Specifically, the suede tote bag is being talked about everywhere. The texture of the suede can incorporate dimension into any outfit. Play around with different patterns and colors when you style your tote bag!

Stores including Amazon, ZARA and Banana Republic have a great selection of tote bags for all of your fall-time outfits.

Maxi Skirts

And finally, the maxi skirt. Maxi skirts can be elegant or used for a more casual occasion. Whether paired with a sweater or worn with a leather jacket, it is always flattering. It is a piece that will never go out of style.

Maxi skirts can be worn with almost any shoe like boots, flats or sneakers. Finding the perfect maxi skirt just got easier! H&M and ZARA have them with prices ranging from $10 to $40.

Incorporating these fashion trends into your wardrobe will guarantee a cozy and fashion-forward fall.