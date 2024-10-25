Making the Most out of The Movies in Queens

Going to the movies can be as expensive as going out to eat these days — with opening day tickets reaching over $30 in Queens AMC theaters. Concessions are another added expense, with regular-sized items like popcorn and drinks costing $10.49 and $7.99, respectively. A great alternative for students is to opt into the AMC Stubs rewards program.

The program offers three tiers, depending on the movie-goer’s taste.

“Insider,” the first tier, is a free subscription offering Discount Tuesday savings, free large popcorn refills, a free birthday gift, a $5 reward for every 5,000 points earned, free wifi and waived online fees for over four tickets bought. For a free subscription, being an Insider provides clear perks for occasional visitors of the theater.

Upgrading to “Premiere” status will cost viewers $15 a year (plus tax). Offering the same perks as being an Insider, this next level tier additionally offers waived fees for any number of tickets, free large drink refills, faster-earning rewards, priority lanes and points that never expire. This membership is better suited for those who would attend a movie multiple times in a month but not necessarily weekly.

Being an AMC A-Lister is the top tier of movie perks. The cost of this subscription varies from state to state but runs $24.95 a month in New York. Combining the perks of both Insider and Premiere levels, A-Listers can see three movies a week for free and no upcharges for premium viewings. The biggest benefit of this membership is clear: seeing any movie at no charge up to 12 times a month. One movie ticket on opening night is more expensive than paying a subscription providing three free ones a week. If members attend one or two movies in one month, the membership automatically pays for itself.

With many highly anticipated movies coming out this fall from Wicked to Gladiator II, an A-Lister membership is a smart investment for film buffs. However, if you aren’t ready to invest in a subscription, there are local theaters in Queens with great prices and comfortable atmospheres.

Kew Gardens Cinemas, located in Kew Gardens on Lefferts Blvd, offers ‘art deco’ films that may not be shown in mainstream theaters. Built in the 1930s at a second-run double features house, this cinema represents a mini version of the Angelika.

Tickets for new films like “Venom: The Last Dance” costing over $30 at an AMC are half the price at this cinema with $15 as the standard ticket (fees included). Concessions include classics like popcorn and candy, along with fresh cookies and coffee.

Another great option nearby is Cinemart Cinemas in Forest Hills, labeled as the oldest continuously operated independent theater in the borough by the Queens Historical Society. Originally named Metropolis, the cinema has undergone renovations to house five screens. Patrons can also enjoy a cafe lounge with a working fireplace and snacks before the film begins.

To continue the comparison of prices for the film “Venom: The Last Dance” released Oct. 25, Cinemart offers $13 tickets ($1 internet ticket fee included).

For those who are not avid movie-goers, these two cinemas are cheap and close to St. John’s University.

Even if AMC Stubs members attend the cinema once a month, all subscription tiers are worth checking out. However, independent theaters do offer cheaper tickets and more indie films.

With cold weather approaching, now is the best time to make that trip to the movies!