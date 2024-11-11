Best of the Borough: Renowned Restaurants

As the largest borough in New York City, Queens is home to almost 10,000 restaurants. This makes finding its best available dining options difficult to narrow down. The Torch polled its Instagram followers to discover the top four restaurants Queens has to offer.

Liolà

Liolà was a repeated suggestion for one of the best restaurants in the borough. Ranging from about $30 to $50 per person on Google, the restaurant is on the pricier side but offers a romantic and comfortable atmosphere.

Angelo Alaimo, owner and head chef, has traveled across Europe before returning to Queens with his new culinary skills and recipes. Liolà is a classic restaurant featuring authentic Sicilian and Italian cuisine named after an Italian play in Sicily.

Offering 5% off on online orders and a 10% discount for orders paid with cash, Liolà can be ordered for take-out or dining in. With an abundance of specialty pizzas — from cacio e pepe to al limone — and flavorful Italian entrees, the menu is expansive.

Baraki

A Greek restaurant in Bayside, Baraki is a new addition to the Queens’ restaurant canon, celebrating its one-year anniversary in August. It has quickly made a strong impression on diners, being another one of the top recommendations on The Torch poll.

They specialize in a variety of Greek tapas and signature cocktails. The menu adds a modern twist on traditional Mediterranean dishes, such as whipped feta and chicken pita tacos. The pricing is moderate, ranging from $20-$30 per person.

According to their website, owner Foti Koukounas, “wanted a Manhattan feel with the luxury of staying in Queens.” In addition to its creative menu, Baraki also hosts numerous DJs throughout the year to cultivate an entertaining and lively environment.

Hot Peppers

This fast-casual Mexican restaurant offers a menu reminiscent of Chipotle in the form of a small business. There are four locations, but the one closest to St. John’s (and the original) is in Oakland Gardens.

The menu is halal, making it accessible to a wide range of customers. It is also customizable — all the main dishes are in a “create your own” format. There are a variety of options that can accommodate both adventurous and particular eaters — even providing a tofu base.

The pricing is comparable to other fast-casual restaurants, ranging from $10-$20 per person, making it affordable for college students. Take-out, dine-in and delivery through third-party apps are available, highlighting its convenience.

CJ’s Cafe

Rounding out the top four is this sandwich shop located in Fresh Meadows. A family-owned business, the friendly atmosphere is noted by many reviewers. Coupled with their high-quality sandwiches and smoothies, it has become a local favorite.

They are proud of their fresh ingredients, which enhance seemingly simple sandwiches like the baked chicken panini, one of their most popular dishes. The same is true for their smoothies, the most popular of which is the Berry Blast.

Pricing is reasonable for the quality of the ingredients, at $10-$20 per person. Take-out and delivery are available, but many recommend dining in to experience the cozy and welcoming ambiance.

St. John’s students’ picks for top local restaurants reflect the diversity of the school community and Queens as a whole. Check out these local favorites, and happy dining!