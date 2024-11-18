A Guide to a Festive Friendsgiving

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, it’s time to show appreciation for our friends before they return home for the holiday. Coined online in 2007, Friendsgiving is a fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving with your found family and to create your own traditions.

It can be stressful to host a holiday event, even if it’s an unofficial one. There’s a lot to keep in mind: food, of course, decorations and the location. The burden of planning doesn’t need to fall on one person, however. If planned efficiently, Friendsgiving can be a memorable event that all in the group are grateful for.

Cooking

Food at a Friendsgiving event can truly make or break the experience. After all, it is what the actual holiday is known for. It can be challenging to cook as a college student, especially if you live in a dorm without a proper kitchen. Delicious dishes are still attainable, though.

The best way to have a variety of dishes without overwhelming one cook is to have a potluck-style meal where each attendee brings an item. Those who live in a home with a full kitchen can prepare Thanksgiving staples, such as mashed potatoes and stuffing.

The food doesn’t have to be exclusively homemade or classic Thanksgiving cuisine. Get creative and see what your friends actually enjoy. The chefs can bring dishes from their cultural backgrounds, making the event diverse in flavors. Those who aren’t able to cook — whether it be for logistic reasons or because of a lack of culinary skill — can bring a dish from a favorite restaurant. And this doesn’t need to be expensive; a 20-count of McDonald’s nuggets or a box of donuts suffice.

Decorations

To curate a distinct fall atmosphere, decorations are a must. However, they don’t need to be complicated or pricey.

Festive cutlery, plates and cups are available at affordable prices at Party City and local dollar stores. They also have decorative garlands and pre-made centerpieces, which can be saved for future occasions. With almost no effort, the environment will instantly be in the Thanksgiving spirit.

It could also be fun and engaging for the group to embrace a childhood tradition: hand turkeys. Before serving the meal, construction paper and markers can be put out for your friends, allowing them to create original artwork. This light-hearted activity will be a source of laughter and nostalgia while also resulting in a collection of decor.

Location

As college students, many do not have ideal hosting space since they commonly live in dorms or small apartments. If someone in the group lives at home, it would be best for them to host so the group has ample space to hang out.

Don’t worry if this isn’t possible. It’s not about the size of the location; instead, it’s about taking advantage of the available space. Ensure there is proper seating and a spot to safely store both hot and cold food.

Friendsgiving can also be hosted outside if the weather is comfortable. Many parks offer picnic-style seating, which is practical for large groups. It also opens the door to outdoor activities, such as the classic Thanksgiving football toss.

This event is an ideal way to celebrate the valuable friendships in your life. Hosting can be a breeze if it is well-planned, and your friends will be able to enjoy each other’s company before the break. A delicious meal is an added perk!