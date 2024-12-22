The Power of Female Friendships: An Irreplaceable Bond

Dorothy, Rose and Blanche. Blair and Serena. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Many of the most powerful and notable bonds in pop culture aren’t romantic relationships; instead, they are genuine and long-lasting female friendships. Fonda herself once said: “Women’s friendships are like a renewable source of power.”

Female friendships are just as, if not more, important as romantic bonds in both fictional stories and in real life. They provide a sense of understanding and solidarity, granting women a sisterhood of support. St. John’s University freshman Elaina Finnerty explains, “My friendships with females have always felt empowering, validating and empathetic.”

She is not alone in this feeling; women report that they tend to receive more emotional support from their female friends than spouses, revealing the magnitude of those connections.

“I feel like I wouldn’t be the same person without them in my life,” Finnerty said when asked about the impact of her female friendships. This shows the invaluable connection she has with her female confidants.

Women often meet one-on-one when hanging out with their friends, allowing for more personal moments of sharing. Conversations with close friends usually revolve around life updates and advice, fostering a sense of emotional intimacy.

This is not to say that men cannot or do not support women; however, men and women think differently. According to the Relationship Institute, men and women typically approach problems in contrasting ways; many men feel less comfortable tapping into their emotions, while women tend to value vulnerability. So, it is validating to be able to talk through your feelings with another woman.

Freshman Giovanna Guerriero agrees with this sentiment: “Female friendships are so important. People may come and go, but your true girl friends will always be there for you.”

Female friendships allow women to uplift and support each other in a society that often promotes competition between them. An encouraging comment on an Instagram post or a compliment on a new outfit truly goes a long way in female friendships.

Although women may receive many compliments from men, it can be more meaningful when they come from another woman. They’re not sexualizing you but admiring and uplifting you.

Female friendships and the support they provide even have health benefits. Studies suggest that women who go through health struggles such as breast cancer have a higher rate of survival if they have a strong network of friends. Positive female friendships can also improve self-esteem, benefiting overall mental health. This shows the tangible results that genuine support can produce.

Women are pillars of strength and emotional understanding in each other’s lives. Any obstacle can be overcome when you have your friends by your side.