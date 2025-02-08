5 Unique Valentine’s Day Dates

Valentine’s Day falls at a fairly convenient time — the holidays have passed and the semester has just started, so many students need a day to do something special with a loved one, whether that be a friend, partner or family member. This doesn’t have to mean another usual dinner date. Here are five alternatives to a traditional date night out — and some cheap alternatives if you stay in.

Met Date Night

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) hosts “Date Night” every Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This year, Valentine’s Day lands on a Friday, which is the perfect opportunity to experience the Met after dark.

From live music to drink specials, experiencing one of New York City’s most iconic museums at night, especially on Feb. 14, isn’t something to miss. Admission is pay-what-you-wish for NY, NJ and CT residents and students, making this an inexpensive and unique date.

Cooking Class

Between Queens and NYC, there are several options for taking a cooking class with a partner or a friend. Giftory and Cozymeal offer deals on numerous classes, from pasta making to cocktail creating. Prices shown are typically for two people and can range from $65 to $126. This may be a more expensive activity, but when considering the price of a dinner for two, it’s a class and meal all in one.

Another great (and cheap) option is to have your own cooking class at home. Find a recipe you have been wanting to try and attempt to make it together! Some easy recipes are kinds of pasta with homemade sauce or a simple chicken dish.

Paint and Sip

“Paint and Sip” is a fun way to be creative with your partner without having to acquire all the materials yourself — including the wine. Painting With a Twist in Forest Hills offers two sessions on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. for $59 to $65 depending on the canvas size. Snacks and alcohol are also included with the two-hour painting experience, giving you your money’s worth.

If you have art supplies of your own, this activity can easily be replicated at home. Pinterest has an abundance of step-by-step tutorials to follow while sipping on any, or no, drink. Whether you are competing to see who can create the best painting or attempting separate images, creating something together is the perfect way to connect this Valentine’s Day.

Karaoke Night

If singing is your thing, there are many places in Koreatown for a karaoke night. Prices for private rooms can range from $10 to $50 per hour depending on the package selected. For a more local night, Flushing offers a variety of places to explore, as well as great restaurants to indulge in before the karaoke.

Assuming you don’t have roommates or ones that love a performance, karaoke can be done at home to save money. YouTube has karaoke-style lyric videos you and your partner can follow from duets to solos.

Comedy Club

Comedy Clubs are a fun way to explore the unique activities NYC has to offer. Places such as Comedy Cellar or New York Comedy Club range from $15 to $40 a ticket depending on the admission chosen. Along with the show, attendees have access to a bar, food and table seating. For an interactive date night, comedy shows are a fun experience to share with a partner this Valentine’s Day.

Whether you choose the night out or DIY option, any of these are unique ideas to celebrate this Valentine’s Day!