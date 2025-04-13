Study Supremacy: On-Campus or at Home?

Finals season is almost here. A time full of sleepless nights, last-minute mind cramming and feelings of stress that do their best to derail your whole day. But what is the best environment for schoolwork and preparation?

There are generally two options for St. John’s students: on campus, or at home/in your dorm. The Torch asked students their preference and to end the debate for study supremacy.

Catherine Russo, a first-year grad student studying psychology, prefers the comfort of her home.

“Sometimes it can get a little loud,” she said, referring to academic halls such as the D’Angelo Center (DAC).

Undergraduate students share similar sentiments, as Lassell Duke-Sample, a freshman journalism major, echoed Russo.

“[At home] it’s more quiet, easier to focus,” he explained.

The hustle and bustle of an academic hall can be distracting. Walk and talk conversations, club booths promoting their services and bake sales are just a few occurrences that contribute to the hectic environment. This contrasts the calm, cozy atmosphere of a dorm or bedroom, which makes studying more ideal for many students.

But does this settle the debate? Professional research suggests no.

According to The Universities and College Admissions Service article titled “How Your Surroundings Affect the Way You Study,” author Ells Hendrix explains how mess and clutter can harm the process.

“Disorganized and messy spaces can create feelings of stress and anxiety, which will have an obvious negative effect on your learning,” Hendrix said.

The ideal scenario of a quiet bedroom sounds good on paper, but work must be done to achieve that reality.

Family members often distract through direct conversation or their personal endeavors around the house. Unrestricted internet access can lead to disruptive social media excursions. If you didn’t receive enough sleep the previous night, even a “quick” nap can turn into hours of missed study time.

Some students, such as freshman Keira Fleckenstein, prefer academic halls because of a lack of motivation to be productive at home.

“When I’m home, I don’t feel like doing anything,” she said.

Places on campus such as the D’AngeloCenter or the Library can harvest an environment more fruitful for schoolwork due to the lack of readily accessible distractions. There’s no urge to pick up the Xbox controller, nor any worries that your sibling will come into your room unannounced.

In reality, there truly isn’t a “best” place to study. It depends on your personality and what you individually prefer.

Experimentation is key. Spending some time in the library one day and in bed the next can help in discovering what works best.

Final Exam preparation is a multi-step process that requires extensive practice and repetition. But if you find a study location that works for you, everything else gets a whole lot easier. You’ll be well on your way to making the grade.