Embracing Neurodiversity: Spreading Awareness and Creating Community

During April, National Autism Acceptance Month is celebrated in the United States to raise awareness and foster support for autistic individuals. St. John’s University offers those with Autism and those on other mental health spectrums resources and accommodations through Student Accessibility Services. These are helpful in an academic sense, but there still seemed to be a lack of community for autistic and other neurodivergent individuals.

Sophomore speech pathology and audiology major Colleen Murphy noticed this absence in the University, so she decided to take initiative and create this space. She is currently in the process of being SGI approved for her new student organization called Embracing Neurodiversity.

When asked why she started the organization, she explained: “I’m trying to bring together a community of neurodivergent individuals, and trying to promote acceptance and resources for people who want to understand what neurodiversity is.” Through this format, she hopes to ensure that the voices of neurodivergent people are understood and validated.

Murphy added that she was motivated to begin Embracing Neurodiversity in part due to personal experiences, explaining that “[she] is a neurodivergent individual, and [she] wants to help out others who need this safe haven.”

Although it is National Autism Acceptance Month, she seeks to provide support for “not just those with autism, but with other forms of neurodivergence such as ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, Tourette’s Syndrome and Down Syndrome.” Murphy’s priority is inclusion as she builds Embracing Neurodiversity.

As of now, she has hosted the first general body meeting as she works to spread the word on social media and become fully approved. In the Fall 2025 semester, she hopes to expand to more elaborate, off-campus events, revealing that she’s “planning on trying to find neurodivergent acceptance events, maybe in the City,” to connect club members with a wider network of understanding.

Murphy is also involved in the National Speech Language and Hearing Association, American Sign Language Club, Neuroscience Society and the Student Ambassador Program, highlighting both her dedication to the University community, and passion for promoting accessibility and kindness to all.

She believes that beginning Embracing Neurodiversity fulfills this goal, expressing that the ultimate objective is to “improve how we see neurodivergent individuals to make a difference” to ensure that they are “treated like everyone else.”

The Torch asked Murphy if she had any advice for incoming University students who are neurodivergent. She offered encouragement, emphasizing that there are “plenty of opportunities and organizations,” and “to reach out with questions” if they feel that Embracing Neurodiversity is the community they need.

Murphy plans on increasing the amount of events her organization hosts next semester. Check out Embracing Neurodiversity’s Instagram for updates.