Five Tips to Start a Successful Semester

Begin the academic year on the right foot by establishing these habits.
Byline photo of Alexandra Prettitore
Alexandra Prettitore, Features EditorSeptember 13, 2025
Torch Illustration / Megan Chapman

St. John’s University kicked off the Fall 2025 semester on Sept. 3, welcoming over 15,000 undergraduate students back to its Queens campus — from overwhelmed freshmen to experienced seniors.

It can be challenging to adjust to a busy college schedule, balancing academics, work, social life and family obligations. Implementing healthy habits at the start of the semester can make this adjustment more manageable, setting you up for success this fall.

 

Create a Study Schedule

Acclimating to a full-time student course load can be daunting, especially when you are taking rigorous classes. It can feel overwhelming when you have reading for every class, multiple papers and exams to study for. 

There are countless study strategies online, such as the Pomodoro technique, but it is important to have time carved out to actually implement these tactics. 

Simple time management is the best way to combat this stress. Although procrastination is tempting, you will have a massive weight lifted when you establish a consistent study schedule. Use an online or physical calendar, and decide on a designated time slot to do homework or study for each class. 

Having a recurring and specific window for your coursework helps prevent procrastination and make your academic responsibilities more manageable. 

 

Make a Friend in Each Class

Awkward icebreakers during the first few weeks of classes may seem painful, but they may actually work to your advantage. Connecting with your classmates will be helpful if you are ever absent from class since they can provide notes and important announcements. 

Additionally, being friendly with your classmates can lead to fruitful study group sessions. Studying with others allows for new ideas to be shared, motivation and improved communication between students. On top of academic benefits, talking with your classmates can result in friendships outside of the classroom.

 The person sitting in front of you in a lecture could be your next close friend.

 

Connect with Your Professors 

College professors may seem like intimidating authority figures, but most of them are eager to bond with and assist their students. If you have time after class, introduce yourself to your professors, and share a little about your academic interests and goals. Taking initiative to talk with them will help you stand out amongst other students.

Building a strong rapport with your professors can benefit you in their classes and potentially beyond them. Having a cordial relationship with your professors will make them more likely to be understanding if you need an extension for an assignment or miss a class in the future. 

Additionally, if they are in your major’s department, they can provide mentorship and even connect you with research, internship and job opportunities. Plus, you can learn many enlightening life lessons from these knowledgeable figures. 

 

Eat Three Healthy Meals Each Day

As self-explanatory as it sounds, it is crucial to eat nutritious meals during the semester. 

Even though it might be more convenient to skip breakfast or eat a granola bar for dinner, taking the time to properly nourish yourself is a worthy investment. Having a healthy diet can improve mental health, in turn leading to more success in academics. For example, a nutritious diet can boost your memory and concentration. 

There is a registered dietician on-campus to help you plan a meal schedule if you find it challenging to consistently eat healthily. Studies also show that having friends and family hold you accountable for your food choices can motivate more nutritious eating. Nourishing your body with fueling and enjoyable meals can be a true game-changer. 

 

Find Your Relaxation Hub

Amidst your hectic schedule, it is just as important to make time to relax and give yourself a break. Look for a peaceful location on campus where you can unwind and destress. There are many quiet scenic spots —- such as the Great Lawn and the 9/11 memorial —- that you can visit in between classes to ground yourself and reflect on your day.

Having a few minutes during the day to take a breather from classes and work will help you stay refreshed and ready to take on the stresses of college life. If you need further mental health support, there are additional counseling resources on campus.

Being a college student requires trial and error, and you will encounter setbacks along the way. However, establishing these habits early in the semester will allow you to limit unnecessary stress, making your experience more enjoyable and less overwhelming.

