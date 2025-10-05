The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
Photo Courtesy / Raisa Zahan
St. John’s University Hosts Panel Discussing the NYC Mayoral Election
October 6, 2025
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Parking Lot Closure Causes Confusion
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube New York Post
Eric Adams Drops Out of Mayoral Race
September 30, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
September 29, 2025
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Student Leaders Honored and Blessed at Founder’s Week Mass
September 27, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY
Potential L.I.R.R. Strike Put on Hold Amid Federal Mediation
September 18, 2025
Torch Photo / Cassandra Casiero
Women’s Soccer Routed By No. 15 Georgetown
October 6, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Johnnies Can’t Capitalize in the Capital
October 2, 2025
Torch Photo / Cassandra Casiero
Women’s Volleyball Downward Spiral Continues against Georgetown
September 30, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
September 29, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Women’s Soccer Draw Big East Home Opener
September 26, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube NFL
Giants Will Start Jaxson Dart Over Russell Wilson Against LA Chargers
September 26, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Angiola Harry
Spreading Breast Cancer Awareness in NYC
October 5, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash David Menidrey
Five Fall Date Ideas
September 29, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube St. John’s University
A Multimillion Dollar Basketball Investment: Is It Worth It?
September 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Mashed
A Hidden Dining Option: Behind the Closure of the On-Campus Taco Bell
September 22, 2025
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
Five Tips to Start a Successful Semester
September 13, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Christian Lue
Understanding Attachment Styles
April 21, 2025
YouTube / Universal Studios
‘HIM’ Struggles to Balance Football and Horror, Ending in Disappointment
October 7, 2025
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis
Autumn’s Rhythm: A Mixed-Bag Playlist for Fall
October 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CNN
Glitter Gel Pen Songs or Lazy Writing? A Look Into Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
October 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Film at Lincoln Center
‘After the Hunt:’ A Deep Dive into the Uncomfortable
October 2, 2025
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis
Chappell Roan Reigns at Forest Hills Stadium for Four Nights
September 30, 2025
Torch Photo / Parker Songco
The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail Returns Bigger, Better and Brighter to New York Botanical Garden
September 29, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Sky News Australia
The Reality of Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late Night
September 25, 2025
Torch Photo / Carlyann Carey
The Joy in Being Bad at Things
September 25, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube SURGE
Nintendo Has a Lot of Problems Right Now
September 19, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube WWE
Why Hosting ‘WrestleMania 43’ in Saudi Arabia will be one of WWE’s Biggest Mistakes
September 18, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube ZohranforNYC
The Four Biggest Political Events of Summer
September 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CBS News
Thoughts and Prayers: Sympathy With Charlie Kirk’s Death
September 12, 2025
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Spreading Breast Cancer Awareness in NYC

How can we raise awareness for breast cancer throughout the five boroughs and beyond?
Byline photo of Alexandra Prettitore
Alexandra Prettitore, Features EditorOctober 5, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Angiola Harry

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in the United States, afflicting over 300,000 Americans each year and one in eight women throughout their lifetimes. However, It is no longer a death sentence 

This can be partially attributed to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual national campaign to bring attention to and raise funds for breast cancer each October. It began in 1985 and in the last 40 years, increased early detection and advanced treatment methods have allowed more women to survive and lead cancer-free lives.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues to be a crucial effort though, thousands of women still pass away from the disease each year. Even if you are not a scientist or researcher, we can all make an impact and contribute to increased awareness this October by attending and supporting local fundraising events. 

 

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Each year, the American Cancer Society hosts a series of fundraising walks throughout the country, many of which are in close proximity to New York City. According to their website, they are “a movement uniting communities to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone.” They are especially dedicated to supporting and uplifting breast cancer survivors and those who are currently living with it. 

Participants can register for the event in advance, and can recruit friends and family to join them for the walk by becoming a team leader. Prior and after the event, participants are also encouraged to fundraise through Making Strides’ digital resources, allowing for simple and widespread donations.

The Queens event is taking place on Oct. 19 in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which is less than 15 minutes from the St. John’s University campus. 

 

A Night in Pink 4 the Cure

If you are looking for a high-energy evening event, Carve Bunnies’ breast cancer fundraising night might be the right fit. They are an organization that empowers women in unconventional male-dominated sports, such as skating and snowboarding. 

A Night in Pink 4 the Cure is a part of their Carve 4 Awareness campaign, which aims to celebrate “a month of remembrance, resilience and movement.”  It will be on Oct. 18 in Soho, Manhattan, featuring a DJ, raffles, merchandise and drinks.

It is free to attend, but proceeds from raffles and drinks will go to Boarding for Breast Cancer, a nonprofit that promotes breast cancer prevention and support for survivors. 

 

Fanmire’s Walk for Breast Cancer

You can enjoy a relaxing stroll through Central Park while also spreading breast cancer awareness. Fanmire is a Harlem-based organization that seeks to and focuses on “building connection and community,” and this year they are hosting their sixth annual walk for breast cancer.

They are especially dedicated to providing care to those in the Harlem community, but their scope goes beyond that to those all affected by breast cancer. 

The walk will take place on Oct. 11. It is $23 to reserve a spot, and an additional donation can be made to receive a hoodie. Sponsorship and team building opportunities are also available. 

 

 Women’s Volleyball Pink Game

St. John’s students can promote breast cancer awareness without leaving campus. On Oct. 11, St. John’s Women’s Volleyball will be hosting their annual Pink Game as they take on Marquette. 

Attendees are encouraged to wear pink attire and the first 300 fans to arrive at the 5 p.m. game will receive a shirt that reads “One Storm. One Cause.” The event is sponsored by Main Street Radiology, a partner of St. John’s Athletics and an imaging location that provides breast cancer detection testing. 

 

Make a Financial Contribution

Even if you are unable to attend any breast cancer awareness events this month, there are countless charities that assist those impacted by breast cancer, support research advancements and promote early detection. Consider donating to such organizations if you can.  

Throughout October, it is important to uplift people who are affected by breast cancer, and to continue working towards finding a cure. Everyone can make a difference this month by attending these fun events and contributing donations.  

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$285
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash David Menidrey
Five Fall Date Ideas
Photo Courtesy / YouTube St. John’s University
A Multimillion Dollar Basketball Investment: Is It Worth It?
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Mashed
A Hidden Dining Option: Behind the Closure of the On-Campus Taco Bell
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
Five Tips to Start a Successful Semester
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Christian Lue
Understanding Attachment Styles
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Embracing Neurodiversity: Spreading Awareness and Creating Community
About the Contributor
Alexandra Prettitore
Alexandra Prettitore, Features Editor
Alexandra is a freshman English major serving in her first year as Features Editor. She is also planning on being an editorial/social media intern over the summer. In her free time, Alexandra can be found reading a new book, rewatching “Gilmore Girls” or enjoying an iced tea at Einstein Bagels. Alexandra can be reached at [email protected]
Donate to The Torch
$285
$500
Contributed
Our Goal