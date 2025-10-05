Spreading Breast Cancer Awareness in NYC

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in the United States, afflicting over 300,000 Americans each year and one in eight women throughout their lifetimes. However, It is no longer a death sentence

This can be partially attributed to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual national campaign to bring attention to and raise funds for breast cancer each October. It began in 1985 and in the last 40 years, increased early detection and advanced treatment methods have allowed more women to survive and lead cancer-free lives.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues to be a crucial effort though, thousands of women still pass away from the disease each year. Even if you are not a scientist or researcher, we can all make an impact and contribute to increased awareness this October by attending and supporting local fundraising events.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Each year, the American Cancer Society hosts a series of fundraising walks throughout the country, many of which are in close proximity to New York City. According to their website, they are “a movement uniting communities to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone.” They are especially dedicated to supporting and uplifting breast cancer survivors and those who are currently living with it.

Participants can register for the event in advance, and can recruit friends and family to join them for the walk by becoming a team leader. Prior and after the event, participants are also encouraged to fundraise through Making Strides’ digital resources, allowing for simple and widespread donations.

The Queens event is taking place on Oct. 19 in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which is less than 15 minutes from the St. John’s University campus.

A Night in Pink 4 the Cure

If you are looking for a high-energy evening event, Carve Bunnies’ breast cancer fundraising night might be the right fit. They are an organization that empowers women in unconventional male-dominated sports, such as skating and snowboarding.

A Night in Pink 4 the Cure is a part of their Carve 4 Awareness campaign, which aims to celebrate “a month of remembrance, resilience and movement.” It will be on Oct. 18 in Soho, Manhattan, featuring a DJ, raffles, merchandise and drinks.

It is free to attend, but proceeds from raffles and drinks will go to Boarding for Breast Cancer, a nonprofit that promotes breast cancer prevention and support for survivors.

Fanmire’s Walk for Breast Cancer

You can enjoy a relaxing stroll through Central Park while also spreading breast cancer awareness. Fanmire is a Harlem-based organization that seeks to and focuses on “building connection and community,” and this year they are hosting their sixth annual walk for breast cancer.

They are especially dedicated to providing care to those in the Harlem community, but their scope goes beyond that to those all affected by breast cancer.

The walk will take place on Oct. 11. It is $23 to reserve a spot, and an additional donation can be made to receive a hoodie. Sponsorship and team building opportunities are also available.

Women’s Volleyball Pink Game

St. John’s students can promote breast cancer awareness without leaving campus. On Oct. 11, St. John’s Women’s Volleyball will be hosting their annual Pink Game as they take on Marquette.

Attendees are encouraged to wear pink attire and the first 300 fans to arrive at the 5 p.m. game will receive a shirt that reads “One Storm. One Cause.” The event is sponsored by Main Street Radiology, a partner of St. John’s Athletics and an imaging location that provides breast cancer detection testing.

Make a Financial Contribution

Even if you are unable to attend any breast cancer awareness events this month, there are countless charities that assist those impacted by breast cancer, support research advancements and promote early detection. Consider donating to such organizations if you can.

Throughout October, it is important to uplift people who are affected by breast cancer, and to continue working towards finding a cure. Everyone can make a difference this month by attending these fun events and contributing donations.