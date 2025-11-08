Unplugging From Technology This Semester

For many college students, the majority of their waking hours are spent looking at a screen. In fact, studies show that they spend upwards of seven hours per day on their cell phones. This excludes time spent using laptops and other devices for schoolwork, revealing just how online the average college student’s life has become.

Although technology is helpful in many areas, such as communication, research and news, it can also be a major hindrance especially for college students. Excessive phone usage particularly promotes stress, a lack of physical fitness and lower grades.

This begs the question: How can we set healthy boundaries with technology? And further, is it even possible to go offline in these conditions?

Despite the intense prevalence of screen time in our lives, it is still achievable to spend more time offline and in the moment, starting by making small changes and implementing new habits.

Take Your Notes on Paper

Although it is tempting and likely quicker to type your notes for your classes, writing in a notebook can pay off. Taking notes on your laptop is highly distracting, especially if it’s connected to your messages and social media. Unless you are extremely disciplined, it is inevitable that distractions will arise. Using a notebook instead eliminates this issue, allowing you to better focus on the content and limit extra screentime.

Additionally, it is widely accepted that writing notes by hand increases retention and learning, which can help boost your grades.

Practice Being Bored

Whenever you are waiting in line, eating a meal or have general downtime, it is almost a reflex to turn on your phone and scroll to pass the time. This practice decreases boredom, providing instant gratification and engagement, wiring our brains to go on our phones as a default.

These quick intervals of phone usage add up, however. Instead of immediately scrolling whenever you have a free moment, challenge yourself to simply be with your thoughts. You might find that stopping constant stimulation can lead to more creative thinking and improved problem-solving.

Sleep Without Your Phone

College students tend to use their phones right before they sleep at night, watching videos and scrolling on social media until their eyes grow tired. This before-bed phone time also quickly adds up, and hours can pass without you even noticing.

Using your phone as a way to go to sleep is counterproductive. The light emitted from the screen keeps your brain awake, slowing the production of melatonin.

Try to log off your phone an hour prior to the time you want to actually sleep, and if possible, sleep with it in a different room. If you live in a dorm, put it on a surface that is more than an arm’s length away, so you would need to get out of bed in order to reach it.

Invest Your Time in a Hobby

During busy college schedules, it is natural to want to use your phone as a way to unwind and distract from stress. In moderation, this is perfectly healthy, but it should not be the only activity you partake in during your free time.

There are many low-cost, relaxing hobbies you can start, such as reading, crocheting and coloring to improve your mental health. Or you can focus on your physical health, and attend free on-campus fitness classes. It doesn’t matter much what you choose, as long as it engages and relaxes you.

Starting a digital detox can seem impossible, but with discipline and focus, you can learn to unplug and have more balance in your life.