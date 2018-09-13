The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Menu

Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

The announcement was made during a dinner in midtown Manhattan.

Derrell J. Bouknight, News Editor
September 13, 2018
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






At a dinner in midtown Manhattan Wednesday night, St. John’s President Conrado “Bobby” Gempesaw announced that the University was the recipient of the $15 million donation.

The gift was the largest in the school’s 148-year history.

Gempesaw announced during his fourth annual State of the University address earlier in the day that the figure would be presented later in the night. The gift was announced in front of 80 attendees, including guest of honor Maurice R. “Hank” Greenberg, Chairman and CEO, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc, and Chairman of the Starr Foundation.

According to the University, the gift will establish the Maurice R. Greenberg Leadership initiative at the School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science, which is part of the Peter J. Tobin College of Business.

One of the largest private foundations in America, the Starr Foundation has given away more than $3 billion since 1955. Its goal is to provide financial support to institutions throughout the world in educational, medicinal research, healthcare and public policy settings.

“At St. John’s University, we know our mission serves to transform the lives of our students,” Gempesaw said during his speech. “This remarkable gift from The Starr Foundation will further position the School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science and our graduates to make an indelible mark on the insurance profession for generations to come.”

Half of the total endowment fund will go towards student scholarship awards. 33 percent will help in supporting faculty members, and 17 percent will be set aside for leadership endowment, according to the University.

Full and partial scholarships will be provided for students in the School of Risk Management through the Maurice R. Greenberg Leadership Initiative, while new programs, resources and professional development will be targets of the Maurice R. Greenberg SRM Industry Leadership Endowment and Starr Foundation SRM Faculty Support Endowment, respectively.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

    News

    Evidence Suggests Bent Granted Naming Rights ‘In Perpetuity’

  • Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

    News

    Queens Campus Undergraduate Commencement Will Not Feature a Student Speaker

  • Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

    News

    Staten Island Campus Student’s Racist Post Prompts Investigation

  • Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

    News

    A Year in Review

  • Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

    News

    String of Thefts Leaves Professors Concerned

  • Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

    News

    Poster Vandalized in St. John Hall

  • Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

    News

    Final SGI Meeting Held With New E-Board

  • Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

    News

    SJU Files Motion to Dismiss $10M Bent Suit

  • Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

    News

    Task Force for Diversity and Inclusion to Open New Center for Inclusivity

  • Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History

    News

    Undergrad Commencement Speaker Pick Shows a Pattern

The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University
Gempesaw Accepts Largest Donation in School History