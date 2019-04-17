SJU Commencement Speakers Announced

As the St. John’s 2019 graduation season ceremony approaches, the undergraduate and graduate Commencement speakers have just been announced.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Synchrony Financial, Margaret M. Keane will be the speaker and recipient of the Doctor of Commercial Science for the Queens undergraduate commencement, set to be held May 19 on the Great Lawn.

The Staten Island campus Commencement exercises will be held May 18 at the Queens campus in Carnesecca Arena. Vincent P. Colman, New York Metro vice chairman of Pricewaterhousecoopers will be giving the Commencement address.

The graduate Commencement exercises will be hosted separately between the University’s six degrees and schools, beginning May 17.

The speakers of each of these schools are, Linda S. Sanford, retired senior vice president of IBM Corporation and member emerita of the St. John’s Board of Trustees who will speak at the ceremony for the College of Professional Studies.

Frank J. DellaFera, co-founder and president of Fera Pharmaceuticals will speak at the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Speaking for The Peter J. Tobin College of Business is Senior Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Indus Capital Partners, James J. Shannon.

Anita Gomez-Palacio, retired executive director of operations, council of school supervisors and administrators and Board of Trustees member is speaking for The School of Education.

Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff of AARP, Kevin J. Donnellan is speaking for the St. John’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

More information on the speakers and schedule for the Commencement Ceremony dates and times are listed on the St. John’s website.