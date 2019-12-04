Jingle Jam Kicks Off Winter Carnival

To start off the Christmas season and the Winter Carnival, Student Programing Board (SPB) worked with the Jazz Band to put together a Jingle Jam full of holiday spirit on Dec. 2.

Starting at the top of common hour with snow adding to the festive air, people streamed into the event. The SPB welcomed students to D’Angelo Center’s (DAC) coffee house with candy-filled goodie bags. After grabbing some candy, students walked into a room filled with sweets from cookies to hot chocolate to the fan-favorite chocolate fountain with dipping options of strawberries, pretzels and marshmallows to name a few.

Beyond the food area were several card-making stations. Alpha Phi Omega and Phi Iota Alpha ran stations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Macy’s donated two dollars for every card made to the Make A Wish Foundation respectively. There was also a table to make cards for veterans and even write a letter to Santa.

Another feature and collaborator of the event was Stressbusters. They were there to help students unwind before the inevitable stress of finals that begin next week.

This is part of what Chidera Onyeka, a freshman biology major, experienced when she happened to see the people walking up to DAC’s third floor. Drawn in by the food, she got hot chocolate, wrote a letter to Santa and “loved the Grinch walking around” that just added an extra fun element to the party. The Grinch was a part of the holiday initiative tables.

The star and reason for the event, Jazz Band, performed holiday classics. The songs even got a few people singing. One of the beloved classics, “You’re A Mean One Mr.Grinch,” even got the costumed Grinch dancing.

According to Alicia Villafana, president of SPB, the SPB decided “to go big”. The SPB “really wanted to get people in the holiday spirit, wind down a little bit before the craziness of finals kick in” and “build-up to the grand finale on Friday.” Her Favorite part of the program, before Jazz Band played, was the chocolate fountain because, “who doesn’t love a chocolate fountain”.

