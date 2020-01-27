St. John’s Online Programs Rise in 2020 Rankings

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The online graduate business programs and the online graduate education program at St. John’s have been ranked among the Best 100 Online Programs in the 2020 rankings by U.S. News and World Report. For the 2020 edition, more than 1,600 degree programs were evaluated among over 1,200 different higher education institutions, assessing their overall academic quality.

“At St. John’s University, our committed faculty strive to meet students wherever they are found,” said Simon G. Simon G. Møller, Ph.D., Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a St. John’s University press release on Jan. 14. “External recognition by U.S. News of our online programs affirms our continued efforts to ensure student success.”

The online graduate business programs (non-M.B.A.) were ranked #19, up from #45 in 2019. There are two online Master of Science programs offered, the M.S. in Accounting (M.S.A.) and the M.S. in Taxation (M.S.T.), which works to prepare students for a career in either public accountancy or in management positions. In the Jan. 14 press release, the Dean of The Peter J. Tobin College of Business and Joseph H. and Maria C. Schwartz Distinguished Chair, Norean R. Sharpe, Ph.D., shared in the press release that the faculty and the high quality of online curriculum caused their rank to rise, stating “We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top scholars and our online M.S. programs are taught primarily by full-time faculty.”

The online graduate education program rose in the 2020 rankings to #31, up from #61 in 2019, which puts St. John’s in the top 10 percent of online Education master degree programs in the nation. The Dean of the School of Education, David L. Bell, Ed.D., stated in the Jan. 14 press release that, “With talented faculty scholars and researchers committed to providing students with an engaging, convenient, and supportive learning experience, the reach of online programs at The School of Education is limitless.”

The three M.S.Ed. programs offered available online for the School of Education are a 33-credit degree program in Teaching Children with Disabilities in Childhood Education, a 33-credit degree program in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages PK-12 and a 34-credit program in School Building Leadership. Each of the programs can lead to New York State verification, with most other states offering some form of reciprocity with New York.