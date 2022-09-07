Public Safety Shuttle Returns To Queens Campus

Students now have a familiar and safe way to get to and from local transportation hotspots around the St. John’s University Queens campus. The University’s Department of Public Safety will operate a shuttle van service throughout the fall semester, announced via email to students Aug. 31.

Public Safety’s shuttle van will run in a continuous loop that will pick up and drop off students at six different spots around the Queens campus. It starts on Aug. 31 and will continue throughout the fall semester, terminating for winter break on Dec. 7. No information has been provided about a potential shuttle service for the Spring 2023 semester.

The service starts at Gate 1, and students can wait for the shuttle at the stop sign across from the Public Safety booth. It’ll then stop at Gate 6 across from the benches outside of the entrance. Next up will be off-campus housing, including the Seton Complex and the DePaul Houses. The shuttle van will make a stop at the 169th St./Hillside Ave. subway station, which services the F train.

The Public Safety shuttle van will take students to and from the Jamaica Long Island Railroad (LIRR) station, but these stops are by request only. Students requesting a ride to or from the LIRR station are expected to call Public Safety at (718) 990-5252 when they arrive.

Service will operate from 3:15 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 6:15 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shuttle van will only be operational on weekdays when classes are in session.

Public Safety’s shuttle van is only accessible by the University community, including students, faculty and staff. All riders must show their StormCard before boarding the shuttle, and must comply with the shuttle’s rules. There is no eating, smoking or vaping while inside the van, and all drinks must have covers or lids.

Only the listed stops — and the LIRR station by request — will be made, and there will be no additional stops along the way. The last loop will start at Gate 1 at 2:15 a.m. each night, and will make stops two through six a final time before returning to campus.

For more information about transportation to and from the Queens campus, visit the transportation page on the University’s website.