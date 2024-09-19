St. John’s Holds Official Dedication for St. Vincent Health Sciences Center

The St. John’s University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS) held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m. in honor of the new St. Vincent Health Science Center.

University officials, students, and alumni gathered to commemorate the new addition to the 102-acre Queens campus.

I’ve been watching this building since it started,” said University President Rev. Brian Shanley, who spoke at the ceremony. “When it finally finished, I almost started to cry.”

Though the project was approved in 2021, planning and construction for the building began in early 2022. The onset of the war in Ukraine began, raising alarm as to whether supplies, like steel, would be sustainable. However, the project finished on time and under budget, according to Shanley.

He also highlighted the need for nurses and health care professionals to be “culturally competent,” which is part of the larger effort to create a more inclusive environment within the field.

To support this, the building’s simulation labs have mannequins of different skin colors and ages, which is intentional to instill into students the need to “care with compassion for people of all walks of life, especially those who are poor,” said Shanley.

Sophomore nursing student Joseph Mir addressed the audience on behalf of himself and his fellow students.

“This state-of-the-art facility will allow for major advancements in healthcare education as well as other forms of education,” Mir said. “I’m thrilled for what is to come.”

Mir, whose mother, aunt and uncle are all alumni, highlighted why St. John’s is special to him.

“I was drawn to the St. John’s nursing program based on the impressive reputation of the physician assistant and nursing students,” he said. “What I’ve heard about their success is truly inspiring.”

Margaret D’Angelo, alumna and major contributor to the University, explained the opportunity that the building has to offer.

“The St. Vincent Health Sciences Center will benefit our students,” she said, “but it will also have a far-reaching impact as the graduates of the new nursing program, our esteemed pharmacy program and the other members of the programs that we house in this building go out into our community and our world.”

They will be “armed with the tools to provide passionate care, up-to-date medical knowledge and state-of-the-art technological expertise to the many patients they will encounter.”

Rev. Aidan Rooney, a member of the Congregation of the Mission, blessed the building, which was followed by the official ribbon cutting.

The event concluded with guided tours of the facility, followed by refreshments inside.