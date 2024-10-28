St. John’s Launches New Minor in Artificial Intelligence

St. John’s University announced the launch of a minor in Artificial Intelligence on Oct. 24. According to the University website, the minor is ideal for students who study computer science or those who have a preliminary interest in data analysis or coding.

In a statement to The Torch, Luca Landoli, chair and dean of the Lesley H. and William L. Collins College of Professional Studies said, “It is crucial for our students to get access to the latest developments of AI while building solid foundations to adapt to the fast pace at which AI technology is evolving.”

Those who have an interest in programming but don’t want to invest time in pursuing a minor can opt for an AI badge or register for an introductory or beginner course such as Generative AI Applications, Responsible AI, and AI for Everyone.

“The Collins College has approved several new classes and credentials for students with and without computing and coding skills to counteract the rising digital divide and augment our students’ employability,” Iandoli said.

The Lesley H. and William L. Collins College of Professional Studies (CCPS) also shared the news on Instagram.

“This is incredible! St. John’s University students are going to be at the head of the pack in this field,” said the St. John’s Irish Society in an Instagram comment.

Computer science majors who wish to obtain an AI minor must complete three courses, which are Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, Introduction to Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning.