Donald Trump Returns to the White House

Donald Trump was named the 47th president-elect of the United States, winning 277 electoral votes, while Vice President Kamala Harris won 224.

Following the Nov. 5 general election, Trump secured key battleground state victories including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Georgia.

While Harris obtained the most votes in Milwaukee, Trump obtained the majority of votes in most other counties in the state, securing him a crucial Wisconsin victory.

Pennsylvania, a key battleground state with 19 electoral votes, went red this year. The state went blue in favor of President Joe Biden in 2020 and was highly campaigned in the 2024 election cycle. The majority of the state went red except for prominent democrat bubbles in the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia areas

Trump also earned a majority vote in Dearborn, MI, a city with a majority Arab-American population. Dearborn usually leans Democratic, and the majority of the population voted for Biden in 2020.

Detroit suburb Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib endorsed Trump, pushing the larger Arab-American population to vote for him.

The Senate now also holds a Republican majority.

Harris did not address her supporters last night but is expected to make an appearance later today at Howard University, her alma mater.

“Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason,” Trump said during his victory speech in Florida. “And that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness.”

Several celebrities including Cardi B and Lil Reinhart reacted to Trump’s win.

“I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump,” Reinhart said on X. “My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry.

Inauguration Day will be on Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C.