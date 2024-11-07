Post-Election Perspectives: St. John’s Builds Bridges

St. John’s University’s Office of Equity and Inclusion (OIE) hosted a post-election workshop for students and faculty on Nov. 6, following the 2024 presidential election results. Held in the D’Angelo Center (DAC) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the forum provided a space for participants to share perspectives and promote understanding across campus.

The event drew mostly faculty, who were eager to discuss their voting experiences and perspectives on the election.

Sharod Tomlinson, assistant vice president of OIE, opened the forum by designating it as a “safe space” for open dialogue and mutual respect.

“Elections and national events are powerful,” Tomlinson said. “We have to be mindful not to duck from conversations that are happening whether we choose to acknowledge them or not. We have to open our minds to what is happening around us.”

Over slices of pizza, attendees engaged in an open discussion, starting with introductions guided by questions like “Who are you?” and “How are you feeling?” to help everyone connect. They then shared their thoughts on the election results, its impact and their effects on the community.

Tiara Smith, a government and politics graduate student, was an active voice in the discussion and highlighted the importance of creating spaces for open conversation.

“I think a lot of people at St. John’s want to be able to speak up about things, to have a safe space to talk about anything,” Smith said. “Since the election is such an important topic, having a space like this is crucial. It can bring people together — people you may not even know have the same political views, worries or ideals as you.”

Leticia Romero, assistant director of the Office of Employee Belonging, noted the faculty majority in attendance and expressed the need for these dialogue spaces in the University’s employee community.

“I think St. John’s does a good job of promoting unity and diversity, especially with students,” Romero said. “Being part of a new office at the University, the Office of Employee Belonging, I hope to apply some of those same techniques to promote employee unification — creating brave, safe spaces where employees can be their authentic selves and have these conversations, even when they’re difficult.”

Romero also shared her appreciation for the “organic” nature of the atmosphere, adding “Whoever was here, was meant to be here.”

Before the event concluded, Tomlinson handed out self-care pamphlets, which included additional resources for anyone looking for ways to manage stress and maintain well-being.

“These are critical conversations that we need to have,” Tomlinson said. “As students, faculty, and staff, it is important for us to dialogue together and listen to one another to understand each other’s viewpoints, beliefs, feelings and emotions in how we approach life. It allows us to have a greater level of respect for one another and appreciation for what we all bring to the table.”

Another forum will be held online on Nov. 7 at 1:50 p.m. for people unable to attend the in-person session.