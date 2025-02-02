University Groups Put on 22nd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration

St. John’s University’s Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) and Campus Activities held the 22nd annual Lunar New Year Dinner in the D’Angelo Center Ballroom from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration commemorates the Year of the Snake, which values positivity and resilience.

Several student and University groups collaborated to put on the event including OMA, the Cultural and Identity Programming Council, the Institute of Asian Studies, the International Student Council, Project AIM, Chinese Cultural Association (CCA), Kappa Phi Lambda Sorority Inc, Philippine-Americans Reaching Everyone (PARE) and SJU K Dance.

While waiting to be seated, Rhona Castanheiro, a junior and former mentor at Project AIM said, “It really is an amazing experience. I like that this school has different cultural events where it’s not just Catholic.”

She also explained that she enjoys attending Lunar New Year celebrations on campus because of the “amazing” food.

Before programming began, attendees were given bingo sheets and raffle tickets. This allowed people to circulate the ballroom, asking others to fill out their sheets.

Bingo slots included Asian-themed questions like “Knows how to fold an origami animal” and “Can name three Asian countries that celebrate Lunar New Year”

“I hope that people all come together to enjoy this cultural event regardless of whether they identify with Chinese culture or not,” OMA staff member Grayline Goff said.

“I hope it’s a learning experience for everyone and that we can all come together and be happy about this new year.”

Before performances, leaders announced the first batch of raffle winners, who won $10 Starbucks or Dunkin’ gift cards.

“Even those of us who are born in America, it’s important for us to remember the culture that we came from,” Richard Cheu, a history doctoral student and neurophysiologist said. “Each culture adds a certain facet to our lives and makes us multidimensional.”

Sharod L. Tomlinson, assistant vice president for equity and inclusion and student belonging kicked off the night with opening notes, “As we celebrate this Lunar New Year, it’s more than just a celebration, but it is an invitation to recharge, for us to reconnect and to restore humanity to mankind,” he said. “In this room, there is a lot of love and joy, and we want to make sure that we keep that love and joy flowing.”

Following the opening address, Rev. Tri Duong E.M, associate director of campus ministry for interfaith/ecumenical ministry followed up with a prayer.

Performances kicked off with the Lion Dance by the Ohana Paddling Association, which is believed to bring good luck.

Chep Nguyen and Travis Nguyen of Project AIM followed the Lion Dance singing an original song titled “Together.”

The St. John’s K dance team took center stage before the open buffet was ready for attendees. Halal and vegetarian options were available.

PARE put on a traditional Tinikling folk dance, which involves two participants tapping bamboo sticks against the floor while dancers step in and over the pole in a coordinated fashion.

Attendees were invited to join after performers demonstrated and cheered each other as they navigated the traditional dance.

