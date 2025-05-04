St. John’s University Launches $400 Million Fundraising Campaign

On May 2, St. John’s University announced their plans for an ambitious $400 million fundraising campaign that would support the construction of new on-campus amenities for students and student-athletes, including the new basketball practice facility.

Spearheaded by a $32.5 million donation, the largest contribution in University history, from the current Chair of the St. John’s Board of Trustees William J. Janetschek, construction on the new facility is imminent with the completion date still set for 2027.

$25 million of Janetschek’s donation will go to the construction of the new facility with the remaining $7.5 million funding student scholarships.

“I am deeply grateful for the extraordinary generosity of Bill Janetschek, Board Chair.” School President Rev. Brian J. Shanley said, “Bill’s transformative gift will significantly enhance St. John’s basketball programs and provide student-athletes with unparalleled opportunities to excel both on and off the court.”

In addition to the donation, the university announced the “HEARTS ON FIRE” campaign.

The campaign aims to grow the university’s financial health, reimagine academic buildings and increase opportunity for students. According to the university, the campaign has gained a total of $251.5 million as of May 1.

The university hopes to strengthen St. John’s education for both faculty and students. The fundraising period is set to end on May 31, 2028.

The university announced the campaign via Instagram, stating that the campaign is in alignment with the university’s Vincentian values.

More about the campaign is available to view on the university website.