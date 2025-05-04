The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

St. John’s University Launches $400 Million Fundraising Campaign

The biggest donation in campus history kicks off the fundraising efforts.
Byline photo of James Williams
Byline photo of Celina Mullady
James Williams and Celina MulladyMay 4, 2025
Pictured: St. Augustine Hall on the St. John’s University Queens Campus  Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

On May 2, St. John’s University announced their plans for an ambitious $400 million fundraising campaign that would support the construction of new on-campus amenities for students and student-athletes, including the new basketball practice facility.

Spearheaded by a $32.5 million donation, the largest contribution in University history, from the current Chair of the St. John’s Board of Trustees William J. Janetschek, construction on the new facility is imminent with the completion date still set for 2027. 

$25 million of Janetschek’s donation will go to the construction of the new facility with the remaining $7.5 million funding student scholarships.

“I am deeply grateful for the extraordinary generosity of Bill Janetschek, Board Chair.” School President Rev. Brian J. Shanley said, “Bill’s transformative gift will significantly enhance St. John’s basketball programs and provide student-athletes with unparalleled opportunities to excel both on and off the court.”

In addition to the donation, the university announced the “HEARTS ON FIRE” campaign. 

The campaign aims to grow the university’s financial health, reimagine academic buildings and increase opportunity for students. According to the university, the campaign has gained a total of $251.5 million as of May 1. 

The university hopes to strengthen St. John’s education for both faculty and students. The fundraising period is set to end on May 31, 2028. 

The university announced the campaign via Instagram, stating that the campaign is in alignment with the university’s Vincentian values. 

More about the campaign is available to view on the university website

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Torch Photo / Nicholas St. Cyr
St. John’s University Hosts Fourth Annual Stormin' Loud Festival
Torch Photo / Jason Petrucci
St. John’s Women in Sports Program Recognized as Official Student Organization
Torch Photo / Nicholas St. Cyr
St. John’s University Hosts Their First Blazing Barbecue Brawl
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Toosii
Stormin’ Loud 2025 Headliner Announced
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Chipotle Location Opens Blocks From St. John’s University Queens Campus
Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
Tea Mania New York Opens On 164th Street
About the Contributors
James Williams
James Williams, Editor in Chief
James is a sophomore journalism student serving his first year as Editor in Chief. Outside of writing for The Torch, James can be found rooting for every Philadelphia sports team, watching a wide variety of shows and movies or listening to his favorite artists Beach House and Bob Dylan while on runs. James can be reached at [email protected]
Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Managing Editor
Celina is a junior history major with a minor in legal studies. Currently, in her third year with The Torch, she is serving as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, she is involved in SGi in the LGBTQ+ committee. In her free time, you can find Celina reading, watching movies, crocheting and listening to her favorite artists, Harry Styles and Phoebe Bridgers. Celina can be reached at [email protected]
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal