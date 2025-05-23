The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

St. John’s Partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection met with Controversy

A new academic program and petition opposing this partnership has followed since the announcement.
Byline photo of James Williams
James Williams, Editor-in-ChiefMay 23, 2025
Torch Photo / Spencer Clinton

On May 6, St. John’s University announced a new Institute for Border Security and Intelligence Studies that would be a product of their recent partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a collaboration that has sparked a contentious reaction.

According to St. John’s, the program is set to offer students pursuing a career in homeland or cyber security “the essentials needed to succeed.”

In a university statement issued to The Torch, more details were outlined for this new program: 

“The Institute for Border Security and Intelligence Studies, to be housed at The Lesley H. and William L. Collins College of Professional Studies, demonstrates the University’s commitment to providing our students and faculty with the practical skills and professional networking opportunities to assist their career readiness.”

Regarding the mixed reception of this program, an online petition calling for the “immediate termination” of the partnership between St. John’s and CBP has gained traction.

As of May 23, 825 signatories mostly including alumni or active students, have signed the petition that states the partnership risks “undermining” the Vincentian mission of St. John’s while proposing a potential risk to student privacy and civil liberties. 

In response to The Torch’s inquiries regarding this partnership, university spokesperson Brian Browne stated that “this MOU is no different than countless others that St. John’s pursues with public, private, and non-profit organizations.”

More information about the petition is available here and more details about the partnership can be found on the St. John’s website

