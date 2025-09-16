The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
Photo Courtesy / YouTube ZohranforNYC
The Four Biggest Political Events of Summer
September 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube New York Post
Zohran Mamdani’s Summer Surge Reshapes NYC Mayoral Race
September 8, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Providence College
President Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P. Elected Chair of the BIG EAST Conference Board of Directors
June 3, 2025
D'Angelo Center Plaza.
St. John’s Community Presents Petition to End University Partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol
May 28, 2025
Torch Photo / Spencer Clinton
St. John’s Partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection met with Controversy
May 23, 2025
Pictured: St. Augustine Hall on the St. John's University Queens Campus
St. John’s University Launches $400 Million Fundraising Campaign
May 4, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube WWE
Why Hosting ‘WrestleMania 43’ in Saudi Arabia will be one of WWE’s Biggest Mistakes
September 18, 2025
Torch Photo / Anthony Sissons
Red Storm Volleyball Earns Weekend Split
September 17, 2025
Torch Photo / Luis Barrett
Down a Man But Never Out: The Johnnies Fight Past Sacred Heart
September 16, 2025
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Men’s Basketball Unveils 2025-26 Schedule
September 13, 2025
Torch Photo / Cassandra Casiero
Disappointment Strikes as St. John’s Falls to Rhode Island 2-1
September 9, 2025
St. John’s Set to Host Michigan in MSG Exhibition
St. John’s Set to Host Michigan in MSG Exhibition
September 6, 2025
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
Five Tips to Start a Successful Semester
September 13, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Christian Lue
Understanding Attachment Styles
April 21, 2025
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Embracing Neurodiversity: Spreading Awareness and Creating Community
April 17, 2025
Torch Photo / Micah Grayson
Study Supremacy: On-Campus or at Home?
April 13, 2025
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Where and Where Not to Dine at St. John’s University
April 10, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube E! News
Harnessing the Power of Jealousy
April 4, 2025
Torch Photo / Nicholas St. Cyr
Pharrell Williams and Maestro Andrea Bocelli Present First Vatican Concert
September 18, 2025
Torch Design / Parker Songco
Curated Collections: 2025 Was a Rap Summer
September 10, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Sony Pictures Classics
Curated Collections: Recommendations from Tribeca Film Festival
June 22, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Ismael Quintanilla
Stars Shine in the Rain at Governors Ball 2025
June 17, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Preston Astrow
Riovaz Brings Internet-Age Chaos to Brooklyn’s Elsewhere
June 11, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Blair Bender
The Importance of ‘Maintenance Art’
June 11, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube WWE
Why Hosting ‘WrestleMania 43’ in Saudi Arabia will be one of WWE’s Biggest Mistakes
September 18, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube ZohranforNYC
The Four Biggest Political Events of Summer
September 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CBS News
Thoughts and Prayers: Sympathy With Charlie Kirk’s Death
September 12, 2025
Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
The Commuter School: An Opportunity for Local Integration
April 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Tech Muster
The USC Ice Bucket Challenge is Becoming Performative
April 27, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube WWE
How the Ending of ‘WrestleMania 41’ Exemplified Pro Wrestling’s Greatest Issue
April 25, 2025
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

The Four Biggest Political Events of Summer

2025 has been consumed by political turmoil, ranging from the NYC mayoral election to humanitarian crises across the globe.
Byline photo of Catherine Pascal
Catherine Pascal, Co-Social Media ManagerSeptember 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube ZohranforNYC

As summer comes to a close, the current political scene has been a dominant force in national and international conversation. From a controversial mayoral race,some of the world’s most urgent humanitarian crises and questions of executive power to clashes over immigration enforcement, the recent political climate of the United States is impossible to ignore.

While these topics are complex and multifaceted, exploring them allows us to better understand the forces shaping our present and influencing our future. Here are the four biggest political events that have left a lasting mark on the political environment.

NYC’s Mayoral Race Turns National
The 2025 New York City mayoral race has become one of the nation’s most-watched political battles. With incumbent Eric Adams running as an independent and progressive Democrat, Zohran Mamdani surging in the polls, the contest grew more intense. The tension escalated further after President Donald Trump urged Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa to drop out, aiming for a one-on-one showdown between Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo. 

Mamdani, a democratic socialist advocating for housing justice, climate action and taxing the wealthy, fired back by challenging Trump to a televised debate and calling Cuomo “Trump’s puppet.” His fiery response went viral, energizing young progressive voters and reshaping the race, making it one of the most unpredictable mayoral contests in decades.

Humanitarian Defiance in Gaza
As tensions in Gaza reached a peak, an international flotilla of more than 50 vessels set sail from Barcelona to challenge the Israeli blockade and deliver urgent humanitarian aid. 

In spite of weather delays, activists and hundreds of supporters remain determined to reach Gaza’s shores. Previous aid ships have faced drone attacks and seizures, underscoring the dangerous stakes of maritime diplomacy and human rights advocacy. 

The urgency is amplified by the devastating human cost of the conflict, with the death toll surpassing 40,000 people —including countless civilians—, highlighting the desperate need for international intervention.

Trump, Sanctions, and the Shifting Front in Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine escalates, President Trump indicated readiness to impose a “second phase” of sanctions on Russia. Trump confirmed plans to intensify economic measures on Sept. 7, following Russia’s largest airstrike on Ukraine since the conflict began, which killed at least twenty-one civilians and injured more than forty-one others. 

Earlier in the conflict, Trump attempted to mediate peace talks between Putin and Zelenskyy, but these efforts faced skepticism and limited progress. The recent escalation has shifted his approach toward punitive measures while maintaining a commitment to eventual negotiations.

Raids and Resistance
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids have intensified nationwide, becoming a cornerstone of federal immigration enforcement. Operations like Patriot 2.0 in Massachusetts and a massive factory raid in Georgia, which apprehended 475 workers, including many South Korean nationals, sparked widespread protests and legal challenges. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who went to court in August 2023 to oppose the use of local resources in support of ICE operations, has been vocal in his opposition to these raids, calling for a more humane and just approach to immigration enforcement. 

Cities in New York and California have seen heightened ICE activity, prompting strong pushback from sanctuary city officials, local leaders and activists. The ongoing conflict over immigration enforcement remains one of the nation’s most polarizing political battlegrounds.

All of these major political events have altered the course of domestic and global politics, ushering in issues against free speech and civil rights. Though it’s almost impossible to predict what may come next, there is no doubt that the foundation of global politics has irreversibly changed. 

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Photo Courtesy / YouTube New York Post
Zohran Mamdani’s Summer Surge Reshapes NYC Mayoral Race
Photo Courtesy / Providence College
President Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P. Elected Chair of the BIG EAST Conference Board of Directors
D'Angelo Center Plaza.
St. John’s Community Presents Petition to End University Partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol
Torch Photo / Spencer Clinton
St. John’s Partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection met with Controversy
Pictured: St. Augustine Hall on the St. John's University Queens Campus
St. John’s University Launches $400 Million Fundraising Campaign
Torch Photo / Nicholas St. Cyr
St. John’s University Hosts Fourth Annual Stormin' Loud Festival
More in Opinion
Photo Courtesy / YouTube WWE
Why Hosting ‘WrestleMania 43’ in Saudi Arabia will be one of WWE’s Biggest Mistakes
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CBS News
Thoughts and Prayers: Sympathy With Charlie Kirk’s Death
Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
The Commuter School: An Opportunity for Local Integration
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Tech Muster
The USC Ice Bucket Challenge is Becoming Performative
Photo Courtesy / YouTube WWE
How the Ending of ‘WrestleMania 41’ Exemplified Pro Wrestling’s Greatest Issue
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Barbie
Girl World: A Society Devoid of Criticism
About the Contributor
Catherine Pascal
Catherine Pascal, Co-Social Media Manager
Catherine is a junior majoring in Government and Politics and minoring in English! This is her first year as Co-Social Media Manager. Outside of the Torch, she is the LGBTQ+ Committee Chair, Secretary of Spectrum, and a contributing writer for the Torch! In her free time she loves to dance, paint, read, and play tennis.
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal