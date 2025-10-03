The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
Photo Courtesy / Raisa Zahan
St. John’s University Hosts Panel Discussing the NYC Mayoral Election
October 6, 2025
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Parking Lot Closure Causes Confusion
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube New York Post
Eric Adams Drops Out of Mayoral Race
September 30, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
September 29, 2025
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Student Leaders Honored and Blessed at Founder’s Week Mass
September 27, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY
Potential L.I.R.R. Strike Put on Hold Amid Federal Mediation
September 18, 2025
Torch Photo / Cassandra Casiero
Women’s Soccer Routed By No. 15 Georgetown
October 6, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Johnnies Can’t Capitalize in the Capital
October 2, 2025
Torch Photo / Cassandra Casiero
Women’s Volleyball Downward Spiral Continues against Georgetown
September 30, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
September 29, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Women’s Soccer Draw Big East Home Opener
September 26, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube NFL
Giants Will Start Jaxson Dart Over Russell Wilson Against LA Chargers
September 26, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Angiola Harry
Spreading Breast Cancer Awareness in NYC
October 5, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash David Menidrey
Five Fall Date Ideas
September 29, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube St. John’s University
A Multimillion Dollar Basketball Investment: Is It Worth It?
September 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Mashed
A Hidden Dining Option: Behind the Closure of the On-Campus Taco Bell
September 22, 2025
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
Five Tips to Start a Successful Semester
September 13, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Christian Lue
Understanding Attachment Styles
April 21, 2025
YouTube / Universal Studios
‘HIM’ Struggles to Balance Football and Horror, Ending in Disappointment
October 7, 2025
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis
Autumn’s Rhythm: A Mixed-Bag Playlist for Fall
October 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CNN
Glitter Gel Pen Songs or Lazy Writing? A Look Into Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
October 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Film at Lincoln Center
‘After the Hunt:’ A Deep Dive into the Uncomfortable
October 2, 2025
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis
Chappell Roan Reigns at Forest Hills Stadium for Four Nights
September 30, 2025
Torch Photo / Parker Songco
The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail Returns Bigger, Better and Brighter to New York Botanical Garden
September 29, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Sky News Australia
The Reality of Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late Night
September 25, 2025
Torch Photo / Carlyann Carey
The Joy in Being Bad at Things
September 25, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube SURGE
Nintendo Has a Lot of Problems Right Now
September 19, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube WWE
Why Hosting ‘WrestleMania 43’ in Saudi Arabia will be one of WWE’s Biggest Mistakes
September 18, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube ZohranforNYC
The Four Biggest Political Events of Summer
September 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CBS News
Thoughts and Prayers: Sympathy With Charlie Kirk’s Death
September 12, 2025
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

St. John’s Parking Lot Closure Causes Confusion

Gate 4 lot temporarily reopened after a delay in construction permits.
Byline photo of Isabella Athanasiou
Isabella Athanasiou, Chief Copy Editor & Co-Social Media ManagerOctober 3, 2025
Torch Photo / James Williams

The Gate 4 parking lot at St. John’s University has become a source of frustration for some students after being closed, temporarily reopened and expected to close again in part of a construction plan. 

University Spokesperson Brian Browne tied the closure to the building of a new basketball facility on the Queens Campus

“The University is actively addressing the ongoing impact of the pending construction of the Men’s and Women’s basketball facility on parking at the Queens Campus and working to mitigate its effects on the campus community,” Browne said.

He added that the University “proactively closed the parking lot adjacent to the Belson Soccer Stadium before the start of the fall semester to initiate the process of normalizing anticipated campus parking conditions for the duration of the construction project.”

According to Browne, the Office of Public Safety informed students and employees about the closure on Aug. 25. When construction was delayed by a permitting issue, the lot reopened temporarily, with an email sent to the campus community on Sept. 12.

Some students express they were not aware of the closure until arriving on campus.

“The closure was a complete surprise, and not a happy one,” senior Daniella Sotello said. “That lot is the closest to my classes, and out of habit, I went to park there on the first day and only then found out it was closed. I ended up circling the garage and had to fight for a spot. Honestly, I think it’s unfair. We pay to park, and there was little to no communication about it.” 

Sotello noted the situation has still disrupted her ability to find parking.

“Now, I can barely find parking. I have to wrap around campus, hoping to spot someone walking to their car,” she said. “More than once, I’ve had to ask people if I could follow them to their vehicle just so I wouldn’t be late.”

She also added that other lots quickly became overcrowded.

“Yes, literally every lot,” Sotello said. “There’s no reason why over 20 cars should be circling the parking garage at once. It’s barely wide enough for one car to loop around, let alone dozens.”

Senior Philip Impastato faced similar challenges after the closure.

“The Gate 4 closure made it much more inconvenient as I have to leave much earlier in the morning to get a parking spot, and I start class at 9:05 a.m.,” Impastato said.

Browne stated the University is working on efforts to reduce the impact of lost spaces, including “exploring local off-campus parking sites,” “reclassifying certain dedicated parking spots” and “meeting with student leaders to hear and respond to their concerns.” He added that Public Safety will launch a social media account to “enhance communication and messaging with the broader campus community.”

“We recognize the parking challenges that impact the entire campus community and appreciate the collective patience and cooperation of all as we work to build the future of St. John’s.”

The parking lot remains open, but is expected to close again at an unknown date for construction.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$285
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Photo Courtesy / Raisa Zahan
St. John’s University Hosts Panel Discussing the NYC Mayoral Election
Photo Courtesy / YouTube New York Post
Eric Adams Drops Out of Mayoral Race
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Student Leaders Honored and Blessed at Founder’s Week Mass
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY
Potential L.I.R.R. Strike Put on Hold Amid Federal Mediation
Photo Courtesy / YouTube ZohranforNYC
The Four Biggest Political Events of Summer
About the Contributor
Isabella Athanasiou
Isabella Athanasiou, Chief Copy Editor & Co-Social Media Manager
Isabella is a junior journalism student currently serving as The Torch’s Chief Copy Editor and Co-Social Media Manager. She previously served as the Assistant News Editor.  Outside of The Torch, she is a published poet and is working on a poetry collection of her own. Aside from writing, she enjoys playing guitar, listening to music and hanging out with friends. Isabella can be reached at [email protected].
Donate to The Torch
$285
$500
Contributed
Our Goal