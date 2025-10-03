St. John’s Parking Lot Closure Causes Confusion

The Gate 4 parking lot at St. John’s University has become a source of frustration for some students after being closed, temporarily reopened and expected to close again in part of a construction plan.

University Spokesperson Brian Browne tied the closure to the building of a new basketball facility on the Queens Campus.

“The University is actively addressing the ongoing impact of the pending construction of the Men’s and Women’s basketball facility on parking at the Queens Campus and working to mitigate its effects on the campus community,” Browne said.

He added that the University “proactively closed the parking lot adjacent to the Belson Soccer Stadium before the start of the fall semester to initiate the process of normalizing anticipated campus parking conditions for the duration of the construction project.”

According to Browne, the Office of Public Safety informed students and employees about the closure on Aug. 25. When construction was delayed by a permitting issue, the lot reopened temporarily, with an email sent to the campus community on Sept. 12.

Some students express they were not aware of the closure until arriving on campus.

“The closure was a complete surprise, and not a happy one,” senior Daniella Sotello said. “That lot is the closest to my classes, and out of habit, I went to park there on the first day and only then found out it was closed. I ended up circling the garage and had to fight for a spot. Honestly, I think it’s unfair. We pay to park, and there was little to no communication about it.”

Sotello noted the situation has still disrupted her ability to find parking.

“Now, I can barely find parking. I have to wrap around campus, hoping to spot someone walking to their car,” she said. “More than once, I’ve had to ask people if I could follow them to their vehicle just so I wouldn’t be late.”

She also added that other lots quickly became overcrowded.

“Yes, literally every lot,” Sotello said. “There’s no reason why over 20 cars should be circling the parking garage at once. It’s barely wide enough for one car to loop around, let alone dozens.”

Senior Philip Impastato faced similar challenges after the closure.

“The Gate 4 closure made it much more inconvenient as I have to leave much earlier in the morning to get a parking spot, and I start class at 9:05 a.m.,” Impastato said.

Browne stated the University is working on efforts to reduce the impact of lost spaces, including “exploring local off-campus parking sites,” “reclassifying certain dedicated parking spots” and “meeting with student leaders to hear and respond to their concerns.” He added that Public Safety will launch a social media account to “enhance communication and messaging with the broader campus community.”

“We recognize the parking challenges that impact the entire campus community and appreciate the collective patience and cooperation of all as we work to build the future of St. John’s.”

The parking lot remains open, but is expected to close again at an unknown date for construction.