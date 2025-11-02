Meet the Johnnies!

The storm continues to brew as the St. John’s Men’s basketball team held a meet and greet at a local Applebee’s in Fresh Meadows. This event served as a perfect opener to their regular season, as they closed out their two exhibition matches, the most recent being against Michigan on Oct. 25.

Students, alumni, fans and community members joined together on Oct. 27, to meet the Red Storm players. The energy and support shown from all around lit up the room, creating a line out the door for signatures.

The event itself provided a truly special way to connect with athletes through conversation, with some bringing personal jerseys and basketballs they wanted signed. It was a perfect way to show that behind every athlete is a human being who both deserves and appreciates support.

When asked how he thinks these events will benefit him, especially as a senior, Zuby Ejiofor responded, “It’ll benefit me a lot. We have a lot of new players that came here to win, and going off with my last, I want to make this my best season yet, and I’m extremely excited to get the season going.”

Sophomore Ian Jackson, a New York Native, reflected on reconnecting with his roots and fans. “I think it will be huge, being a hometown kid playing for a team and program that’s up and coming,” Jackson said. “To be an added piece that benefits and helps grow New York, I think it’ll be great.”

Applebee’s participated in the event not just by hosting the players but also by setting up a red carpet with velvet ropes and an inflatable tube man outdoors. The indoor area was also decorated with balloons in St. John’s colors, special collaboration-branded shirts and even an extended invite to Johnny Thunderbird.

As the event started to close out, there were multiple raffles held with the top prize being a St. John’s branded basketball signed by the entire team, which was won by a young fan. The event captured what we already know: this is just the beginning for St. John’s, and fans cannot wait to see more.