St. John’s University’s Mock Trial Team Places Third in Tournament

On Oct. 26, the St. John’s University’s Mock Trial Team came in third place in a tournament sponsored by the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). This would be the first time the team has won an award since 2019.

There was only one case going to trial at the tournament, but there were four rounds during the weekend where schools competed against one another as both prosecution and defense. Each team was to provide their own attorneys and witnesses who acted in their roles throughout the entirety of the tournament.

There were specific awards handed out as well. Junior theology major Liam Bolobanic won the award for Outstanding Attorney and junior economics major Abigail Bautista won the award for Outstanding Witness. This means that while every member is ranked during each round of the tournament, Bolbanic and Bautista placed as the top-performing witness and attorney.

The team gathered at St. Augustine Hall on Nov. 3 to place their awards in a case and take pictures. While there, the team excitedly spoke to one another about their first win while at St. John’s.

The Mock Trial Team trailed behind two of the University of Massachusetts’ teams, who won first and second place. However, the win for St. John’s is historic and is fueling the momentum for the spring.

Senior government and politics majors Jaya Singh (President) and Chloe Ramdeo (Vice President) spoke with The Torch about the impact and expectations of the win.

“Since the team was inactivated for a few years and brought back in 2022, we have been working to build resources. We have been speaking with alumni and getting support from the University itself. We have also begun fundraising, which is a huge credit to how well we placed in the tournament,” Singh said.

Ramdeo agreed. “Since it was reactivated, many members of the team have experience. Most of them have done this for at least one year, so they always know what to expect going into it and can help the less experienced members on the team,” she said.

Ramdeo and Singh are excited and confident that they can do even better during the spring tournament. The Mock Trial Team has a heavy turnout for tryouts, and while the team is always ready for newcomers, they emphasize the need for great public speaking skills and the ability to be an active listener when on trial.

For participants, the event was a culmination of a semester’s hard work. Although they are ready to celebrate their placement, there is plenty more work to be done. The Mock Trial Team had practice directly after taking their picture on Nov. 3, showcasing the dedication of St. John’s student body.

There is more to see when it comes to the Mock Trial Team. Keep a lookout this spring for their second tournament of the year.