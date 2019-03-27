Flames of the Torch: On the upcoming SGI Elections and sustainable initiatives on campus

As the semester is slowly but surely nearing an end, one of the most important events in the year takes place: Student Government Inc. (SGI) elections. This year, we have two tickets, P. R. I. D. E. and L. I. T., with one independent senior senator, Christopher Viola.

The Torch was able to get in touch with both tickets in order to learn about their platforms. P.R. I. D. E. and L. I. T. have both incorporated inclusivity, accountability and student wellness into their campaigns, but only time will tell if students will see the promised initiatives come to fruition.

While calling for inclusivity on campus regardless of race, religion, gender identity, and sexual orientation is P. R. I. D. E.’s campaign platform; L. I. T.’s platform is the improvement of student experiences through inclusivity.

On Monday, April 1, the candidates will share more of their plans during the SGI debate in DAC Room 206. We hope to hear more details on how they wish to execute their goals the coming year.

Another issue we reported on in this week’s issue, was the recent updates to St. John’s dining services. Although St. John’s has made recent changes to the dining options on campus, such as cooking seminars in Montgoris Dining Hall, we found students still feel that more can be done in terms of offering more vegetarian options and generally being more inclusive of all diets.

In addition to St. John’s working to implement even more sustainable practices in dining services, they are also incorporating sustainability in our classrooms. Students who strive to save the planet, and be more conscious about how they treat our environment have welcoming news coming for them in Fall of 2019.

St. John’s College has introduced a new major for the fall semester: Global Development and Sustainability, B.A. It offers a unique understanding of global change while also providing a professional experience.

With global warming and the rapid depletion of fossil fuels, strategic implementation of those initiatives in developed countries is imperative. Future graduates of this major will be taught to develop strategic solutions for challenges such as shifting to renewable energy sources and repurposing byproducts such as food waste.

Learning sustainable practices is an important step toward providing global relief, and St. John’s is offering its students the opportunity to be at the forefront of resolving the developing crisis.

Global Development and Sustainability will distinguish itself from the existing Environmental Studies program by incorporating cultural, historical and political instruction. This difference emphasizes the need for well-rounded individuals who can make informed decisions on global efforts for a cleaner planet. Hopefully, this well-intentioned major takes off with incoming freshmen and promotes a campus-wide effort toward greener practices.