In Defense of The Picky Eater

I’m a picky eater. Most of my diet consists of chicken, bread and a few fruits and veggies that taste bearable. This has been the case most of my life, and while my situation is improving, my palate still isn’t remotely close to normalcy.

I’ve been told to be ashamed of my taste buds. I couldn’t help it, but shouldn’t feel okay about eating chicken tenders and fries at an Italian restaurant.

That led to a feeling — for the longest time — that something was wrong with me. Upon learning more about picky eating in general, and going through the process of aging, I’ve developed a more generous perspective.

Being selective with your diet should be acceptable, and those who desire to branch out should be welcomed, not ridiculed. People don’t seem to understand the plethora of reasons that might factor into a picky diet.

I’ve tended to avoid dairy products because of an intolerance that would always give me stomach pain. This alone has made it difficult to try dishes from chicken parmesan to even meatballs while dining out with friends or family. I’ve also lived my entire life with a severe allergy to nuts. Going out with family, this reality is always accounted for, as my older brothers have the same affliction. But when I’m alone or with friends, this severely complicates matters.

The arduous and often cumbersome process of requesting a dish’s status regarding nut products can be avoided entirely by ordering the same dish every time at a particular restaurant.

Many picky eaters have allergenic barriers that are hard to overcome, but it’s rare to see any displays of sympathy on those guidelines by those who mock picky eaters.

Another factor that may play into a basic diet is an antagonistic relationship with eating in general.

According to WebMD, many picky eaters tend to have a history of being forced to eat or have had traumatizing experiences surrounding food as a child.

“In many cases, they grew up with parents who put pressure on eating and made mealtimes stressful. They may have had a negative experience with food, like choking,” the article writes.

Most deep-rooted “issues” that arise in adulthood stem from what took place in childhood, and picky eating is no exception.

The most uncontrollable precursor to being a picky eater is where you live.

Those who live in or close to densely populated metropolitan areas such as New York City have access to a wide variety of cultures, and by proxy, a wide variety of diet options. Shops and restaurants that are not only affordable but also local are crucial for expanding one’s palate.

Compare this to someone living in a food desert, where diverse food choices are not only limited but expensive, and a “weird” restrictive palate becomes more understandable for the average food connoisseur.

In places like rural Ohio, going to the local McDonald’s is much more comfortable for not only a picky eater’s taste buds but for their pocketbook as well.

Simply writing off picky eaters as lesser than those with large palates shouldn’t be normalized.

The next time somebody has chicken tenders at your favorite Greek establishment or doesn’t want to try your “world-famous” souffle, consider the many factors that could’ve brought them to that point.

If you truly want your friend or family member to expand their palate, ease them into the process with gentle arms. The first step in making a change is always understanding.