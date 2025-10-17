The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

‘It Is Right in Front of Our Faces.’

An agent to the people will always betray corruption.
Kika Agboifo, Contributing WriterOctober 17, 2025
Torch Photo / Kika Agboifo

At the recent UN Assembly, which took place on Sept. 9, several UN Delegates walked out on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he shared a portion of the proposed peace plan with Hamas. Netanyahu bashed international criticism of the current violence and warfare going on in Gaza. Claiming that those who oppose him are simply tuning into “biased media, radical Islamist constituencies and anti-semitic mobs,” he continued by calling countries that consider the recognition of a Palestinian state “insane.” 

In response to the Oct. 7 attack and the ongoing warfare between Israel and Gaza, Netanyahu reportedly “surrounded Gaza with massive loudspeakers,” which was to deliver the message to Hamas ordering them to release all remaining hostages or face death. From what we know about the hostage situation in Gaza, there seem to be 48 hostages total, 20 of which are presumed to be alive 

In comparison, after the most recent attack from the Israeli military, close to 250,000 people have been forced to flee Gaza City. 

Just to get the elephant out of the way, the numbers do not add up. 

Not only are the people in Palestine being persecuted, but they are also being mocked, humiliated, constantly being displaced and have little to no resources to survive. The struggle continues when the sociological aspect of adversity comes into play. Not only are they suffering, but it is being broadcast for the whole world to see.

On both sides, an incredibly dystopian worldview is at play, one that is also very real. However, this is not a matter of sides or anti-semitic propaganda. It is about humanity and morality. 

Netanyahu has not only been criticized by the opposing sides. Internally, the prime minister has also gotten backlash, from families of current hostage victims, going to social media to explain that anything other than a deal signed to free them is “psychological abuse.” 

Netanyahu has been continuously pressuring Hamas and bullying citizens of the Gaza Strip to surrender for years now, to the point where some Palestinians have even called for Hamas to put down their weapons. I think it puts Hamas in a tricky position and sets them up for impending doom.

A Senior Hamas official stated, how he feels that Hamas is woven into the fabric of Palestine. They are not just fighting for land; they are fighting for their lives and dignity, just like most people. That is not a fight you would be willing to back away from easily. 

As for Netanyahu, his stance is, respectfully, arbitrary, and it lacks an accurate moral compass. Taking out a “terrorist organization” can be done in a more controlled and mindful way if that is truly the source of all this violence. .

At its core, this is the pride and ego of one man being the price of over half a million lives lost and millions more damaged by the suffering of people. 

However, is Netanyahu the only one to be blamed? One man cannot do that by himself. Complacency to evil is just as evil.

