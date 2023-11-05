St. John’s Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Starters Spotlight

As the Red Storm’s opening day matchup with Stony Brook inches closer, head coach Rick Pitino will soon announce the starting lineup for the Nov. 7 matchup at Carnesecca Arena. After considering the team’s performances over their two exhibition games and the countless injuries they have suffered in the previous weeks, here’s what the Red Storm’s starting lineup could look like.

Joel Soriano, Center, Sr.

The nearly seven-foot big man was named the Big East Most Improved Player last season, tallying the second most double-doubles (25) and fourth most rebounds (11.9 per game) in the nation. After being dubbed the team’s captain in Pitino’s introductory press conference, Soriano began to work on his game to better fit the hall of famer’s system.

Developing a three-point shot was the biggest focus for him, as Pitino prefers to space the floor. Historically, Pitino-led squads have found the most success by leaning on spacing, a full-court press and running the fast break. While Soriano is already an anchor on the defensive end, look for him to develop into a threat from behind the arc.

NBA Player Comparison: Myles Turner

Chris Ledlum, Forward, Gr.

The Harvard transfer’s journey to Queens was highly anticipated. After entering the transfer portal in early spring, he was not on the open market for long. After visiting St. John’s, he opted to commit to Tennessee, but later decommitted from the Volunteers in mid-July.

Pitino’s relentless recruiting tactics paid off, as Ledlum committed to St. John’s shortly after a second visit. The 6-foot-6-inch forward brings scoring, versatility and leadership to the Red Storm. His 18.8 points per game ranked second in the Ivy League, only behind fellow St. John’s transfer Jordan Dingle. Ledlum often plays larger than his size, which should prove him to be the perfect complement next to Soriano at the power forward position.

NBA Player Comparison: Pascal Siakam

Daniss Jenkins, Guard, Gr.

Jenkins comes into St. John’s already familiar with Pitino’s system. The 6-foot-4-inch combo guard was the second leading scorer last season at Iona (15.6 points per game), while leading the Gaels to a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) championship as well as a NCAA tournament appearance.

His explosiveness and elite defensive traits will provide great versatility for the Red Storm and their uptempo playstyle. Beginning his second season under Pitino, Jenkins will open the season as the team’s main facilitator. Now surrounded by more talent than he was last year, look for Jenkins to improve on his average from last season (4.9 assists per game), and finish near the top of the Big East in total assists.

NBA Player Comparison: Tyrese Maxey

Glenn Taylor Jr., Forward, Jr.

Last season at Oregon State, Taylor Jr. proved himself as a versatile and consistent wing. Being one of the more underrated names St. John’s added through the transfer portal, Taylor Jr. comes into Queens as a perfect plug-in play forward.

He displayed his scoring potential last season in a matchup with California, where he recorded a career-high 28 points in a 69-66 victory. His lanky frame will provide the Red Storm with an excellent on-ball defender, and his streaky scoring ability (11.6 points per game last season) may be needed in some of the tougher Big East matchups this season.

NBA Player Comparison: Andre Iguodala

Jordan Dingle, Guard, Sr.

Dingle, the second leading scorer in all of college basketball last season (23.4 points per game), was St. John’s prized transfer this offseason. After going through the NBA Draft process, Dingle opted to return to college hoops for one more season. Dingle has not yet suited up for the Red Storm, as he has been dealing with nagging shoulder and wrist injuries.

The 6-foot-3-inch combo guard possesses elite scoring traits with an impressive stroke beyond the arc. His biggest strength is his range from deep, which led to 10 made threes last season from beyond 25 feet. Now in a more competitive conference, Dingle may not be able to replicate his scoring output from last season, but he should supply the Red Storm with a reliable scorer from anywhere on the court.

NBA Player Comparison: Damian Lillard