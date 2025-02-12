RJ Luis Jr. is an Anomaly

The mid-range shot has gone the way of the dinosaur.

It has become an afterthought in modern basketball because of the analytical revolution of “Moreyball” in the 2010s. Why shoot a long two-pointer when you can step backward for a more valuable three-pointer or drive into the lane for an easier shot?

But RJ Luis Jr. defies Morey’s simple math.

By playing to his strengths of aggressive scoring from the mid-range and lane, Luis has earned nationwide accolades this week. The junior forward was named the Big East and NCAA March Madness player of the week along with the Naismith Trophy player of the week, the first St. John’s player to receive this honor since Joel Soriano.

The abundance of new additions to Luis’ trophy case can be attributed to the scoring tear that was instrumental in wins against two ranked opponents this week.

After climbing to No. 12 in the country, St. John’s met No. 11 Marquette under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden for a hard-fought game that defined the season for the Johnnies and Luis.

During his 40 minutes of playing time against the Golden Eagles, Luis recorded 17 points all across the court.

He set the tone for the night with a dunk after intercepting a pass and spinning away from Marquette defenders. Luis continued his scoring outside of the paint in the first half, hitting mid-range shots and even a three-pointer in the closing minutes before halftime.

With much of the defensive focus being thrown at Kadary Richmond, Luis alleviated that offensive pressure in the first half with his ability to score from anywhere.

His final basket of the game was another slam with under 30 seconds remaining which added a nice bookend to his scoring night.

“I didn’t think I’d play him 40 minutes, to be honest with you,” Rick Pitino said concerning Luis. “With all the pressing, running and playing like that, he’s a well-conditioned athlete.”

Despite playing every second versus Marquette, there was no rest for Luis in the Johnnies’ next matchup against No. 19 UConn. In “The College Basketball Capital of the World,” Luis had the best game of his career.

In his 34 minutes of play, he scored a game-high 21 points with seven rebounds, the most for a Johnnies player.

With Richmond scoring zero points in the first half, Luis controlled the offensive pace for the Johnnies with his dominance from inside the arc.

As the game dwindled to its final moments, Luis went head-to-head with projected NBA first-round pick Liam McNeeley as the fate of the game fell into their hands.

Both players scored six points in the final three minutes, McNeeley prioritizing the free throw line and Luis scoring from his preferred mid-range sweet spot. The duel between star forwards reached its climax when Luis hit the dagger, a jump shot one step inside the arc, to seal the game with 11 seconds left.

His world-class performance against the two-time champion Huskies has reignited Luis’ stock as a potential NBA prospect with Sports Illustrated praising his two-way play and scoring prowess earlier in the season.

As a defensive-minded team, Luis’ fit into St. John’s may seem odd at first and as an inside-the-arc scoring specialist, he is the antithesis of modern basketball.

But he’s proven that in the biggest moments, he can be a reliable first option in an offense, and a potential all-Big East first-team player.