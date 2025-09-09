The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Photo Courtesy / YouTube ZohranforNYC
Disappointment Strikes as St. John’s Falls to Rhode Island 2-1

The Red Storm failed to convert an equalizer despite dominating possession, handing the Rams their first win of the season.
Byline photo of Sebastian Zelaya
Sebastian Zelaya, Photo Editor September 9, 2025
Torch Photo / Cassandra Casiero

St. John’s Men’s Soccer suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the Rhode Island Rams on Sept. 10.

The Johnnies, coming off a strong performance against No. 2-ranked Marshall, entered the match hoping to continue their momentum and add to their win column. Rhode Island entered the match on a three-game losing streak and had no wins on the season.

The Red Storm started the game strong, controlling possession early and creating a few chances, including a header that went just wide within the first minute from sophomore forward Luca Fargnoli

The strongest of those early chances was a dangerous curling shot from junior defender Igor Goncalves, which was matched with a great diving save from German goalkeeper Lenno Schmidt.

Despite the early control from St. John’s, the Rams would take the lead in the 19th minute. A long ball was sent by Schmidt and was misplayed by the Red Storm back line, leaving the ball to freshman forward Kyler Vojvodic, who chipped it over a charging Alec McLachlan for his first goal of the season.

McLachlan, who has started all six games this season, was also injured attempting to save the shot, and would be replaced by New Jersey native Nicholas Bezama.

St. John’s would quickly level the score in the 21st minute after a throw-in bounced in the box and fell to freshman Andrew Porucznik, who powered a shot into the bottom right corner. 

With five minutes left in the half, a St. John’s turnover in the Rams’ box led to a fast break with senior forward Mathias Taylor running up the pitch. Red Storm center back Antonio Biggs was able to regain possession, but quickly gave it away with a poor touch. 

A quick succession of passes led to German freshman Sinan Bruning charging into the box. Biggs would seal the play with a rough tackle, resulting in a penalty and a straight red card. After a long video review, the penalty stood, but the card was changed to a yellow.

Portuguese midfielder Tiago Barriguinha converted the penalty to give the Rams the lead again at the end of the first half.

The second half saw the Red Storm continue their domination of possession. It also continued their attacking struggles. 

St. John’s outshot Rhode Island 7-2 in the half and prevented the Rams from touching the ball.

These struggles would show in the 65th minute, when St. John’s would miss out on a golden scoring opportunity. Senior midfielder Julian Jakopovic placed a corner kick into the box where Schmidt came off his line to claim the cross, but spilled it. The ball would then pinball off the many players in the box, being cleared off the goal line multiple times before being cleared for good.

No matter what St. John’s threw at them, the Rams’ back line held firm, clearing every shot, cross and through ball the Red Storm attempted.

A huge sigh of relief for Rhode Island as they pick up their first win of the season and heartbreak for the Johnnies as they move to an even 2-2-2 record after losing a match they will feel like they should’ve won. 

The Johnnies will continue their homestand against Fairleigh Dickinson University on Sept. 11.

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributor
Sebastian Zelaya
Sebastian Zelaya, Photo Editor
Sebastian is a junior journalism major serving as the Photo Editor for the second year. Outside of The Torch, he could be found dancing at a hardcore show, taking photos, playing guitar, watching sports, and playing video games. Sebastian can be reached at [email protected]
