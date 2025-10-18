The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
Torch Photo / James Williams
2025 Tip-Off Cancelled: What to Expect in its Place
October 15, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Raisa Zahan
St. John’s University Hosts Panel Discussing the NYC Mayoral Election
October 6, 2025
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Parking Lot Closure Causes Confusion
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube New York Post
Eric Adams Drops Out of Mayoral Race
September 30, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
September 29, 2025
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Student Leaders Honored and Blessed at Founder’s Week Mass
September 27, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
St. John’s named Top Big East Team, Zuby Ejiofor Earns Player Of The Year Honor
October 22, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube NFL
Subpar Decision Making Has Halted the Giants From Succeeding
October 22, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
From the Bronx to Queens: Ian Jackson’s Full-Circle Journey Back to New York
October 20, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Five Takeaways From St. John’s Opening Exhibition game
October 19, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
No. 5 St. John’s Downs Towson in First Exhibition
October 18, 2025
Torch Photo / James Williams
2025 Tip-Off Cancelled: What to Expect in its Place
October 15, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Jonny Gios
Understanding and Overcoming the ‘Bare Minimum’ Epidemic
October 20, 2025
Torch Photo / Nicholas St. Cyr
Exploring the World While Learning About It
October 11, 2025
Torch Photo / Dean Koutouratsas
Four Ways to Make the Most Out of Your Downtime on Campus
October 11, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Angiola Harry
Spreading Breast Cancer Awareness in NYC
October 5, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash David Menidrey
Five Fall Date Ideas
September 29, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube St. John’s University
A Multimillion Dollar Basketball Investment: Is It Worth It?
September 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube A24
‘The Smashing Machine’ and Hollywood’s Obsession With Biopics
October 22, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Warner Bros. UK & Ireland
‘One Battle After Another:’ A Refreshing Revolutionary Film
October 16, 2025
YouTube / Universal Studios
‘HIM’ Struggles to Balance Football and Horror, Ending in Disappointment
October 7, 2025
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis
Autumn’s Rhythm: A Mixed-Bag Playlist for Fall
October 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CNN
Glitter Gel Pen Songs or Lazy Writing? A Look Into Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
October 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Film at Lincoln Center
‘After the Hunt:’ A Deep Dive into the Uncomfortable
October 2, 2025
Torch Photo / Carlyann Carey
Be a Morning Person!
October 20, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube ABC7
Our Government Has Shut Down: The Rules of Congress Are to Blame
October 19, 2025
Torch Photo / Kika Agboifo
‘It Is Right in Front of Our Faces.’
October 17, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Taylor Swift
No, Taylor Swift is not Republican, Just Tone Deaf
October 13, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Sky News Australia
The Reality of Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late Night
September 25, 2025
Torch Photo / Carlyann Carey
The Joy in Being Bad at Things
September 25, 2025
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

No. 5 St. John’s Downs Towson in First Exhibition

Lineup experimentation was the game-plan for the Red Storm.
Byline photo of James Williams
James Williams, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 18, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya

The No. 5 ranked St. John’s Men’s Basketball team returned to the court in their first of two exhibition matches before Nov. 3’s regular season opener. The Johnnies’ first opponent was the Towson Tigers, who were routed in this 73-63 back-and-forth matchup.

Reigning National Coach of the Year Rick Pitino opted for a small-ball starting lineup that saw three new 6-foot-5 playmaking guards, Joson Sanon, Ian Jackson and Oziyah Sellers start next the front-court duo of Dillon Mitchell and Zuby Ejiofor.

Pitino flaunted four newly acquired transfers in this starting lineup, but throughout the game he possessed a quick trigger for substitutions. Quick calls to the bench allowed Pitino to mix and match certain lineups to see what worked best for the new-look Johnnies ahead of the regular season.

A tumultuous opening possession began the Johnnies pre-season, as a miscommunication on offense between Sellers and Jackson led to Sellers passing the ball to an unknowing Jackson’s back just seconds into the game. After an inbound play, Jackson then airballed the first shot attempt of the game.

But the New York native made up for his miss with a crafty drive and dunk only a few possessions later, marking his first points back in the Big Apple and giving his new team an early lead.

Despite the statement slam by Jackson, defense dominated the early stages of the contest. St. John’s shot an abysmal 5-17 from the field as a team in the first 10 minutes, holding a narrow 11-8 lead over the Tigers.

The Johnnies’ lead dwindled as the offensive struggles continued throughout the entire first half, culminating to a 29-21 Towson advantage at halftime.

Offensive struggles are to be expected for a team with 11 new faces but shooting 33% from the field and 12% from three-point range could raise some question marks for this team’s on-court chemistry.

Coveted offseason acquisitions Bryce Hopkins (13 pts, 6 rebs, 4 asts.) and Joson Sanon (9 pts, 3-7 FG) were the only saving graces for the Red Storm offense, the duo were responsible for 13 of the team’s 21 points in the first half.

Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya

“We were tight tonight, playing in front of the home crowd,” Coach Pitino said in regards to the team’s slow offensive start. “Guys were nervous, no matter how experienced a team you are, the first exhibition game everyone is nervous.”

A mix of nerves and offseason rust explain the lackluster first half performance, but the new-look Johnnies finally arrived in the second half.  

A completely different team exited the St. John’s locker room as a 23-12 scoring run for the home team gave life to a dormant crowd in Carnesecca Arena.

Sadiku Ibine-Ayo’s six straight points put an emphasis on this scoring tear, resulting in a 44-41 newfound lead with ten minutes remaining.

Maintained consistency, and a bit of luck, found the Johnnies in this matchup as this scoring outburst continued until the final buzzer. The lead increased to as much as 17 before Towson stopped the bleeding.

A particularly dramatic moment capped off this second-half surge when Towson’s starting center Caleb Embeya elbowed Joson Sanon, Embeya was gifted his second technical foul of the contest resulting in an immediate ejection. 

Towson mustered up a late rally in the closing minutes, coming within six points of the Johnnies’ 67-61 lead. But St. John’s held on in spite of this scare, winning their first exhibition by a score of 73-63.

“I couldn’t ask for a better opener, against a tough, hard-nosed, slow basketball team,” Pitino said after the win. “It was a great first game for us because we learned so much.”

Those new lessons his team learned will immediately be put to the test in St. John’s Oct. 25 exhibition matchup against the No. 7 ranked Michigan Wolverines under the lights of Madison Square Garden. 

For play-by-play analysis, follow @TorchSports on X.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$285
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
St. John’s named Top Big East Team, Zuby Ejiofor Earns Player Of The Year Honor
Photo Courtesy / YouTube NFL
Subpar Decision Making Has Halted the Giants From Succeeding
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
From the Bronx to Queens: Ian Jackson’s Full-Circle Journey Back to New York
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Five Takeaways From St. John’s Opening Exhibition game
Torch Photo / James Williams
2025 Tip-Off Cancelled: What to Expect in its Place
Torch Photo / James Williams
The Storm Returns: St. John’s Back in the AP Top 25 for the First Time Since 2000
About the Contributor
James Williams
James Williams, Editor in Chief
James is a junior journalism student serving his first year as Editor in Chief. Outside of writing for The Torch, James can be found rooting for every Philadelphia sports team, watching a wide variety of shows and movies or listening to his favorite artists Beach House and Bob Dylan while on runs. James can be reached at [email protected]
Donate to The Torch
$285
$500
Contributed
Our Goal