St. John’s named Top Big East Team, Zuby Ejiofor Earns Player Of The Year Honor

The Storm is brewing. The Big East has been bombarded by the presence of the St. John’s men’s basketball program. For the first time since 1991, St. John’s has been named the outright No. 1 team in the Big East, according to the preseason coaches poll. The Johnnies edged out UConn by earning seven of 11 first-place votes, with UConn finishing second, Creighton third, Providence fourth, Marquette fifth and Georgetown sixth.

Beyond the coaches poll, it was once again all St. John’s when it came to preseason accolades.

Dominant two-way forward Zuby Ejiofor earned Big East Player of the Year honors, already being recognized as one of the most talented all-around players in the nation after averaging 14.7 points, eight rebounds, and one block per game. Ejiofor was the heart of the Johnnies’ defense last season and one of the key leaders who helped fuel their historic run.

Alongside the league’s top honor, St. John’s will be represented by five players across the three All-Big East teams.

Bryce Hopkins, the Red Storm’s marquee transfer addition, joins Ejiofor on the First Team. Ian Jackson, the Bronx native and former North Carolina Tar Heel, lands on the Second Team, while Dillon Mitchell and Joson Sanon round out the Third Team.

The hype is well-earned for Rick Pitino and his squad of hungry players. The Red Storm are coming off their best season in 25 years, capturing both the Big East regular-season and tournament titles. St. John’s also picked up its first NCAA Tournament win in a quarter-century and wrapped things up by landing the nation’s top-ranked transfer class, according to 247Sports.

Pitino and the Red Storm will look to prove their preseason hype when they open the 2025–26 season on Nov. 3 against Quinnipiac at Carnesecca Arena.