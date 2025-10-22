The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

St. John's named Top Big East Team, Zuby Ejiofor Earns Player Of The Year Honor
October 22, 2025
Subpar Decision Making Has Halted the Giants From Succeeding
October 22, 2025
From the Bronx to Queens: Ian Jackson's Full-Circle Journey Back to New York
October 20, 2025
Five Takeaways From St. John's Opening Exhibition game
October 19, 2025
No. 5 St. John's Downs Towson in First Exhibition
October 18, 2025
St. John's named Top Big East Team, Zuby Ejiofor Earns Player Of The Year Honor

The Red Storm rounded out the Big East with five all-team honors, player of the year honors, and their first number one overall nod since 1991.
Jason Petrucci, Sports Editor
October 22, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya

The Storm is brewing. The Big East has been bombarded by the presence of the St. John’s men’s basketball program. For the first time since 1991, St. John’s has been named the outright No. 1 team in the Big East, according to the preseason coaches poll. The Johnnies edged out UConn by earning seven of 11 first-place votes, with UConn finishing second, Creighton third, Providence fourth, Marquette fifth and Georgetown sixth.

Beyond the coaches poll, it was once again all St. John’s when it came to preseason accolades. 

Dominant two-way forward Zuby Ejiofor earned Big East Player of the Year honors, already being recognized as one of the most talented all-around players in the nation after averaging 14.7 points, eight rebounds, and one block per game. Ejiofor was the heart of the Johnnies’ defense last season and one of the key leaders who helped fuel their historic run.

Alongside the league’s top honor, St. John’s will be represented by five players across the three All-Big East teams.

Bryce Hopkins, the Red Storm’s marquee transfer addition, joins Ejiofor on the First Team. Ian Jackson, the Bronx native and former North Carolina Tar Heel, lands on the Second Team, while Dillon Mitchell and Joson Sanon round out the Third Team.

The hype is well-earned for Rick Pitino and his squad of hungry players. The Red Storm are coming off their best season in 25 years, capturing both the Big East regular-season and tournament titles. St. John’s also picked up its first NCAA Tournament win in a quarter-century and wrapped things up by landing the nation’s top-ranked transfer class, according to 247Sports.

Pitino and the Red Storm will look to prove their preseason hype when they open the 2025–26 season on Nov. 3 against Quinnipiac at Carnesecca Arena.

Jason Petrucci
Jason Petrucci
Jason Petrucci, Sports Editor
Jason is a sophomore journalism student serving his first year as the sports editor. Outside of covering sports for the Torch, Jason runs a Mets account called SleeperMets, while also working on NBA content for sleeper. You can hear Jason passionately root for his Mets, Knicks, and Dolphins, while also getting into long talks about all kinds of music. Jason can be reached at [email protected]
