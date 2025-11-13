Torch Top 25: Alabama Makes a Statement, Big 12 Looks Loaded in Opening Week

The return of college basketball felt like Christmas morning, with 365 colleges back in action throughout Division I. With week one now in the books, very few things were proven due to the limited number of high-quality games.

The NCAA blessed us with a blockbuster opening night, where Florida, the returning champs, faced off with Arizona and the Wildcats escaped with a statement victory.

On Saturday, Nate Oats and his Crimson Tide traveled to the Mecca to face the legendary Rick Pitino, handing St. John’s its first home loss at Madison Square Garden since 2023. To cap off the weekend, Tom Izzo and John Calipari squared off in a back-and-forth contest, where the Spartans proved they are still a top contender in the country.

With that being said, here is the first official Torch Top 25, with three main takeaways from opening week.

Torch Top 25

Purdue (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 2 Houston (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 1 UConn (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 3 Duke (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 4 Kentucky (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 9 BYU (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 7 Michigan (1-0) — AP Rank: No. 6 Texas Tech (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 11 Alabama (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 8 Arizona (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 5 Louisville (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 12 UCLA (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 15 Florida (1-1) — AP Rank: No. 10 St. John’s (1-1) — AP Rank: No. 13 Iowa State (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 16 Illinois (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 14 Tennessee (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 20 Michigan State (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 17 Gonzaga (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 19 North Carolina (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 18 Auburn (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 22 Wisconsin (2-0) — AP Rank: No. 24 Creighton (1-0) — AP Rank: No. 23 Clemson (2-0) — AP Rank: NR Indiana (2-0) — AP Rank: NR

Left off but in AP Top 25:

No. 21 Arkansas (1-1)

No. 25 Kansas (1-1)

Point No. 1: Put Some Respect on Alabama’s Name

It was all “Roll Tide” at the Garden this past weekend. Alabama head coach Nate Oats entered one of the most hostile arenas in the country and led his squad to victory. The Crimson Tide has one weapon that should put fear in everyone: a three-headed monster in the backcourt.

Labaron Philon Jr., Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. combined for 63 points in the win over the Red Storm, making the St. John’s guards look lost.

With a dominant road win over a ranked team, Alabama has earned a rise in the polls, and rightfully so. The Crimson Tide opened the season at No. 15 after back-to-back successful years, including a Final Four appearance in 2024.

Alabama will again be challenged Nov. 13 when they face a top-two team in Purdue. After the win Saturday, Oats said: “They really embarrassed us at their place last year. We’ve got to be ready to go. We’ve got to do a better job as a coaching staff to be ready for what they’re doing.”

Point No. 2: Get Ready for a Loaded Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 has been one of the deepest conferences in the country, and this season will feature several legitimate contenders. Houston has picked up where it left off with a No. 1 ranking, while BYU, led by freshman superstar AJ Dybantsa, will push for a shot at a national title.

And now, Arizona joins the mix. Opening the season by hosting Florida is a real challenge, but Koa Peat showed he was ready, dropping 30 points in the opener and 18 in their second game. Arizona made the Sweet 16 last season before falling to Duke, a recurring ceiling for a program still pushing for the next step.

It’s shaping up to be an electric year in a conference that could see its first national champion since Kansas lifted the trophy in 2022.

Point No. 3: Kansas Might Regret a Quiet Transfer Portal Strategy

Kansas is college basketball royalty, six national titles and a program that expects title contention every season. Last year proved preseason rankings don’t guarantee success: they opened No. 1 and finished unranked, going 21-13 before a first-round exit.

Darryn Peterson, a freshman guard and potential No. 1 pick, gives the Jayhawks superstar talent, but is the supporting cast enough? Relying on one star without surrounding depth typically isn’t a winning formula, especially in a conference as loaded as the Big 12.

Last season, Duke surrounded Cooper Flagg with multiple high-end weapons, and it paid off with a Final Four run. This year, it feels like “Darryn Peterson and friends” for Kansas.

Can that keep the Jayhawks in the national spotlight? Only time will tell.