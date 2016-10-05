Breast Cancer Walk to take place Oct. 16

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As October begins, St. John’s is preparing for its 18th year participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Participating in the event is a closely held SJU tradition, as the University sponsors several events throughout the year to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

According to Paul Lazauskas, the Associate Director for Community Relations, SJU has been a flagship sponsor for the event for a number of years, usually raising $17,000 to $18,000 dollars between the Queens and Staten Island campuses. Altogether, SJU has raised around $500,000 since it began participating.

Just last year, the University had more than 75 teams participating in the walk, including Greek life, Student Government Inc., alumni and administration, among others.

“[It’s] a great opportunity to bring SJU to the Queens Community,” said Erin DiLello, the senior community manager for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The three mile walk will be held at Flushing-Meadows Corona Park near the Promenade of Industry on Sunday Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

Students that are part of registered teams are invited to attend a free breakfast at Carnesecca Arena at 8:30 a.m., before heading out on shuttle buses.

On Staten Island, the walk will be held in Midland Beach starting at 11 a.m.

Students can expect to see an abundance of SJU pride at the event, as the pep band, dance team and cheer team will all be in attendance.

Lasauskas said St. John’s has a “huge role” in getting people pepped up for the event.

A tent for St. John’s teams to gather at will be set up near the start line.

Students can register teams on Making Strides’ website, or join independently with the Red Storm Striders team.