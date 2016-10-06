Let’s talk about sex(ism)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Merriam-Webster defines sexism as, “prejudice or discrimination based on sex; especially: discrimination against women”. I find this definition interesting, because of the word, “especially”. Yes, men also face sexism due to stereotypical gender roles, but Merriam-Webster uses the add in to address the exceptional discrimination against women. It’s time we start talking about why we limit the power of women.

On July 28, 2016, Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. Not only was this historic, but it proved that representation in media is a key factor in raising the next generation. However, voters are still hesitant about her possible candidacy due to her gender and her lack of telling the truth. Sure, we should always hold politicians accountable for their actions, but what politician doesn’t lie?

Hillary’s dirty laundry was aired out for everyone to see, but I guarantee that this is not the first time a politician has bent the truth, especially regarding her emails. I truly do believe that if Clinton was a male, we would accept the FBI’s decision to not indict her. We should only hold her accountable for other potential decisions she would make in office.

During the first presidential debate, Donald Trump questioned the stamina and temperament of Hillary Clinton if she were to win the election. Donald Trump questioning the stamina and temperament of another human being is the ironic statement of the year. He doesn’t even have the stamina to stay in a marriage. Clinton is also constantly being shamed for the actions of her husband’s presidency and the fact that she may act “too emotional” as the role of president. Attributing Bill Clinton’s decisions to Hillary’s is sexist, because it makes it seem like she isn’t able to have her own identity as a woman and as a candidate.

Hillary isn’t just Bill Clinton’s wife, she is a presidential candidate with her own policy and tactics. Plus, there is nothing wrong with being emotional. Showing your emotions and being able to express how you feel is a sign of strength. If anything, Clinton has a better temperament than Trump.

The double standards, gender roles and sexist notions are unrealistic and create a disgusting hierarchy that places less value on women.

Advocating for equal treatment of women is important because I am embarking on my own journey in society and one day I will have a daughter who will also have big dreams.

Not only will I expect her to receive equal, or more, pay for doing a better job than her male colleagues, she should be allowed to be emotional while doing so.