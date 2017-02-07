Letter to the editor

The State Department under President Obama reported that in 2015 alone, 11,774 terrorist attacks were committed worldwide resulting in the deaths of 28,000. President Trump’s decision to temporarily suspend immigration and refugees from “Terrorist Hotspots” is welcomed and is a must to keep our nation safe. Whether San Bernadino, Orlando, Boston, or explosions in New York and New Jersey, terrorist attacks on our homeland must be prevented, a travel ban would do exactly that.

President Trump’s immigration ban would have successfully stopped the November, 2016 attack on Ohio State by Somali Refugee Abdul Razak Ali Artan. Razak a Somali refugee immigrated to the United States in 2014 via Pakistan and than committed a heinous attack at Ohio State, injuring dozens. NBC News reported that,