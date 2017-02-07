The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Letter to the editor

In response to "Students talk Trump order"

Adam Sackowitz, Special to the Torch
February 7, 2017
Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The State Department under President Obama reported that in 2015 alone, 11,774 terrorist attacks were committed worldwide resulting in the deaths of 28,000. President Trump’s decision to temporarily suspend immigration and refugees from “Terrorist Hotspots” is welcomed and is a must to keep our nation safe. Whether San Bernadino, Orlando, Boston, or explosions in New York and New Jersey, terrorist attacks on our homeland must be prevented, a travel ban would do exactly that.

President Trump’s  immigration ban would have successfully stopped the November, 2016 attack on Ohio State by Somali Refugee Abdul Razak Ali Artan. Razak a Somali refugee immigrated to the United States in 2014 via Pakistan and than committed a heinous attack at Ohio State, injuring dozens. NBC News reported that,

“Artan drove onto campus by himself and rammed the car past the curb and into a crowd on the sidewalk.This car just swerved and ran into a whole group of people, said Nicole Kreinbrink, who was walking down the street when she saw the car hit people who had evacuated an academic building during a fire alarm.”

We must prevent more terrorist attacks on the Homeland like the one committed at Ohio State. Our colleges and university’s bust be kept safe.

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/suspect-dead-after-ohio-state-university-car-knife-attack-n689076

-Adam Sackowitz

Graduate Student

President Students for Trump

Member College Republicans

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University
Letter to the editor