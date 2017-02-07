Letter to the editor
In response to "Students talk Trump order"
February 7, 2017
Filed under Opinion
President Trump’s immigration ban would have successfully stopped the November, 2016 attack on Ohio State by Somali Refugee Abdul Razak Ali Artan. Razak a Somali refugee immigrated to the United States in 2014 via Pakistan and than committed a heinous attack at Ohio State, injuring dozens. NBC News reported that,
We must prevent more terrorist attacks on the Homeland like the one committed at Ohio State. Our colleges and university’s bust be kept safe.
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/
-Adam Sackowitz
Graduate Student
President Students for Trump
Member College Republicans
