College diets: Tips on eating healthy at school

The old adage is true: you are what you eat.

Eating an array of healthy options, like vibrant colored fruits and vegetables, will make you both look and feel better.

There is scientific data to support this, but all you need to do is evaluate the way you feel after eating a greasy meal compared to a nutritious one.

Fast food options are high in sugar, fat and chemicals that will not only make you feel sluggish, but cause damage to your body. P

eople tend to take healthy eating advice as only the high or low end of the spectrum so you are either a regular at the drive-through or frequently doing a juice cleanse.

This is not true.

You can still enjoy all the foods you love, but just create them as a healthy alternative.

Take a burger and fries instead of buying a combo from the dollar menu, order from an establishment that promotes the use of grass fed meat products and organic produce.

You will be amazed at how much better real food tastes.

Eating healthy in your day to day life does require some preparation.

Packing a healthy snack will keep you from getting enticed by the vending machine, so keep an option like some nuts or a granola bar in your bag.

On that note I advise you to be conscious of the content of these snacks, so yes you should become that person in the store who reads all the labels.

On a shelf, two boxes of granola bars can have very different content.

Do not be fooled by pseudo healthy options that actually just pack a lot of sugar and hidden ingredients such as high fructose corn syrup.

With the rise of conscientious eating, typically grocery stores will have a section comprised of these more natural snack options.

Unfortunately, cost has become a significant factor to maintaining a healthy diet.

This is where my previous mention of food preparation takes place.

It is much more price efficient to cook at home than to eat out at the trendy organic place down the street.

But do not be intimidated by cooking, just a quick search of the web will showcase an assortment of simple recipes. Especially for students in dormitories cooking can be difficult, but you just need to get a little creative with it.

You can do things like purchase pouches of precooked rice that only need a microwave, again a search online can offer a lot of inspiration.

When making use of the dining hall, make sure to have as much fresh produce as possible on your plate.

Making healthy dietary choices is not about losing weight or following some new diet fad.

It is part of promoting a good lifestyle for yourself both physically and mentally, and do not forget to stay hydrated.