Internet It-Couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce May Be a Cover Up

Theories have been spreading across the internet that singer-songwriter legend Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce, to cover up Swift’s absurd carbon dioxide emissions.

The web went wild in 2022 when a list came out of celebrities whose excessive private jet usage resulted in high pollutant rates. Always on top, Swift came out at number one on this list, racking up 22,923 minutes (or 15.9 consecutive days) in the air just in the year 2022. Then X, known as Twitter at the time, and other social media platforms latched on to the news and branded the star as an ‘inconsiderate elitist.’

No stranger to negative attention, Swift seems to be pivoting her jet scandal to the scandal that helped make her popular: her dating life.

Since the dawn of her career Swift has been shamed and berated for her love interests. Pop culture in-the-knows may remember the 2012 interview between Ellen DeGeneres and Taylor Swift, where the talk show host made Swift obviously uncomfortable by insisting upon asking about her “relationship” with Zac Efron. Swift even sang in a previous interview with Ellen, “She [Ellen] always asks me who I’m dating every time I’m on the show and I don’t even know why, but it gets five million hits on YouTube.” Swift cried at the end of this interview.

Prior to sparks flying with Kelce, Swift was dating actor Joe Alwyn. Her new love story is thought to have begun this past July, when Kelce attended an Eras Tour concert and professed his interest in Swift with a friendship bracelet that had his number on it. Shortly after, the two were spotted in various different locations, interacting in ways that let on the feeling was mutual.

Swift attended the Chief’s first game of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, alluding further to the new relationship. She was then seen at the Chief’s second game against the New York Jets. With her she brought a troop of famous-friends including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Hugh Jackman. Not only that, but photos plaster the web of Swift hanging out with Brittany Mahomes, wife to Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes as well as Kelce’s mom.

When Googling “Taylor Swift Jets” after the star attended this game, headlines shot to the top of the results list about her alleged relationship, her dissatisfaction with her suite at the game and basically anything not jet-plane related.

Also at the top of the results list (at the time this article was written) is an article from Vulture detailing this potential PR stunt. The article points out that because of the way the internet works, this word play is not uncommon for celebrities trying to rebrand negative attention. For example, Vulture lists Selena Gomez releasing the song “Single Soon” to cover up anyone trying to pry into her relationship status by searching “Selena Gomez single.” When searching “Kylie Lenner lip,” instead of seeing the botched attempts of kids online doing the “lip challenge” to get her famously plump lips, you get to browse the TV star’s cosmetic line.

The list goes on, but only one thing is true: the internet loves talking about Taylor Swift’s latest lover. It’s the negative attention she’s used to, and one that she’s not going to let be overcome by her travel affairs.