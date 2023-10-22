Build Your Fall Playlist With These Five Albums

The autumnal equinox has come and gone, bringing with it almost stereotypical Fall weather. With heaps of rain hitting campus and cold air officially entering the atmosphere, many of us look to music for warmth in this seasonal change. Here are five album recommendations to listen to either while sipping on a pumpkin spice latte or going on a chilly walk in the park.

“AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP” by A$AP Rocky

For rap fans out there, Rocky’s most underrated project serves as the perfect Autumn listen. Rocky completely changed his sound for this album with more of an eerie and atmospheric feel plaguing the 18 tracks in comparison to his more energetic/fun loving previous work.

A coldness is present in all songs, with “Pharsyde,” “Jukebox Joints” and “L$D” emulating this chilliness. However the standout track of this album is without a doubt “Everyday” with Rod Stewart, Miguel and Mark Ronson. A beautiful constant drum beat over Rocky’s verse complemented by Stewart and Miguel’s catchy chorus creates an anthem of relaxation that is perfect to hear as the leaves turn brown.

“Punisher” by Phoebe Bridgers

Indie darling Phoebe Bridgers’ sophomore solo album “Punisher” has been a mainstay in my fall playlist since its release. In what can only be described as “depression music,” Bridgers’ beautiful voice is only matched by her impressive songwriting in making some of the most relatable and vivid songs about love.

“Garden Song,” “Chinese Satellite” and “I Know The End” are standouts in creating this crisp and cold tracklist. Bridgers creates the perfect output for anyone staying in for this fall season.

“Soft Sounds from Another Planet” by Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast’s breakthrough album “Soft Sounds from Another Planet” has more or less become overlooked as the band’s success has grown with their subsequent release “Jubilee.” However, this album is more than worth the listen with some of their best tracks being on it.

The meditative and serene opening tracks “Diving Woman” and “Road Head” setting the tone for the rest of the album. This tracklist still contains one of their most popular songs, “Boyish,” which gives more of a lyrical approach compared to the rest of the songs. Lead singer Michelle Zauner’s vocals creates an auditory blanket to comfort the viewer while she pours her heart out about love and love lost.

“For Emma, Forever Ago” by Bon Iver

Justin Vernon’s first album introduced the world to the rawness of “Bon Iver.” Starting with the acoustic intro “Flume,” where you can almost hear the wind outside of Vernon’s cabin, then leading to his popular and emotional performance in “Skinny Love.”

If the wind could be heard during “Flume” you can picture the rain and wetness during “Skinny Love.” He gets to the point of almost screaming in this song, you can feel his pain throughout the whole album and you hear it as well.

“Folklore” by Taylor Swift

This selection really needs no introduction. Without a doubt the most known of these five choices comes from the most popular artist in America. Swift’s eighth album is a departure from her previous pop tunes, settling for a more interesting experience.

She creates an almost wooded atmosphere where a cardigan is necessary. With masterpieces in storytelling like “the 1,” “the last great american dynasty” and “betty,” this album makes the listener feel like they are sitting around a campfire hearing folktales of stories from long ago.