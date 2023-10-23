Stevie Nicks Returns to New York City

After a long-awaited return to New York City, Stevie Nicks took Madison Square Garden by storm on Oct. 1, performing a sold-out show. Since Nicks’ last visit to NYC in 2016 on her 24-Karat Gold Tour, she filled the room with excitement and heartbreak, sending the audience back into the 1970s and 1980s.

She performed her most well-known songs, including “Edge of Seventeen” and “Bella Donna,” as well as a handful of Fleetwood Mac songs ranging from “Dreams” and “Gold Dust Woman” to everyone’s favorite tear-jerker, “Landslide.”

Despite being in the world’s most famous arena, Nicks puts on an incredibly intimate show. Before every song, she gives a detailed story of who she was when the song was written and released, what it meant to her then and what it means to her now.

In one particular moment before “Landslide,” Nicks speaks about her difficulties in dealing with the death of fellow Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who passed away in November 2022. A slideshow of pictures of Nicks and McVie followed this speech.

Nicks also recognized that performing at MSG is extremely special; she even said after decades of performing there, she still has stage fright. She thought it would be the perfect place to announce her partnership with Mattel, revealing her own Barbie and giving the very first one away to a lucky fan in the audience.

Nicks is nothing short of an icon. Even after all these years, her stage presence is unmatched. The audience was just as extraordinary as Nicks, all dressed in black lace and flowy dresses, channeling Nicks’ 70s era. She is a storyteller who takes the audience through an interactive experience, whether twirling around the stage in “Edge of Seventeen”or singing a powerful ballad like “Landslide.”

Nicks put on an incredible show, transporting the audience into another world for two hours, resulting in an unforgettable experience.