Costume Culture: The Top Five Looks This Halloween

From blockbuster movie stars to beloved characters, there are an abundance of costumes to choose from this Halloween. While the tradition of dressing up is a popular phenomenon, you’re bound to partake in similar activities as you scroll through your social media platforms. Below are some of the many crowd-pleasing costumes that a crystal ball isn’t needed to foresee.

Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega may not have been the final girl in the slasher horror hit “X,” but her portrayal of Wednesday Addams brought a uniqueness to the iconic figure and drew in a fresh audience of admirers.

Dressing as Wednesday for Halloween is nothing new, as the character has thrived in the world of television and cinema for the past six decades. Nonetheless, the Netflix original series, released in November 2022, did a successful job in dressing the character as her authentic goth self while adding the modern style of dark academia clothing.

If you wish to mimic the classic portrayal of the character who dresses to impress only herself, stick to black garments, a white collar, and her signature braids. If you resonate more with a modern day Wednesday, consider the Rave M’ Dance dress worn by Jenna in her expressive performance to “Goo Goo Muck.” Whichever you choose, the eldest daughter of the Addams’ family continues to thrive as a household name for the spooky season.

Barbie and Ken

Another household name and classic character in society dominated the box office this summer — the infamous Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s rendition of the cultural icon’s stories, accumulated a tremendous following as audiences took it upon themselves to dress in pink for movie showings globally.

An advantage of this costume choice is that there are plenty of ways to dress as Barbie — Barbie is a President, doctor, celebrated author, mermaid, lawyer and even “always in the splits” as executed by fan-favorite, Weird Barbie.

While he may be “just Ken,” costume seekers can argue that Ken serves a meaningful purpose for those who wish to fill a spot alongside Barbie. Western Barbie and Ken and rollerblading Barbie and Ken are prime examples of duo costumes you’re likely to see in honor of showcasing how life in plastic can be so fantastic.

Barbie is everything — and for this very reason, her character is an instantaneous crowd-pleaser among all age groups and genders this Halloween.

Spider-Man

According to society’s spidey-senses, the blockbuster Marvel superhero Spider-Man is another predicted classic costume appreciated among audiences as of recent. Upon the release of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” which hit theaters this past June 2023, the character’s portrayal through teenager Miles Morales created a tremendous buzz as he represents a strong Afro-Latino protagonist for individuals to look up to and mimic this Halloween.

While Miles’ apparel serves as just one of the many versions of the celebrated hero, his contribution to the Spider-Verse is expected to thrive among fans this holiday. The only necessities for this costume is Miles’ signature black and red Spider-Man suit and the willingness to step away from your Halloween festivities if needed and steer the people of New York City to safety!

Taylor Swift

If you’re been following pop culture lately, you are bound to have heard of Taylor Swift’s latest concert film: “The Eras Tour.” Currently in theaters, this film is a recording of her concert allowing fans who may not have been able to attend the chance to sing along to her classic hits from the comfort of a reclining chair.

For this costume, there are a dozen choices not only because of the eras, but all of the iconic outfits Swift wears for each one. Due to this, Swift is sure to be a popular costume in varying forms. Whether it’s a casual t-shirt stating that we are never ever getting back together or a mirrorball of a dress, there is no wrong era to dress as. Throw on a bodysuit with sparkles and you’ll make the whole place shimmer!

Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

“Shameless”’s very own Jeremy Allen White has again landed himself a lead role as a Chicago local, but this time, he fills the shoes of an acclaimed chef. “The Bear” successfully captured a steady fanbase, and following the release of its second season this year, viewers have taken it upon themselves to morph into the persona of the crafty and rather intense head chef.

Carmy’s look can be easily executed as his style is casual yet effective for this profession— all you need is a basic white shirt, black slacks and a chef’s trademark item of clothing, an apron. His character is recognized across a wide range of audiences, and the simplistic attire makes this costume an attractive choice for undemanding costume go-getters. If you’re looking to be entirely in character and as flavorful as Chef, don’t forget to add some tattoos to the look as this slight edition will make you stand out from the other culinary costume characters.