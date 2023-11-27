Rod Wave’s “Nostalgia” Tour Sells Out Barclays Center

“Electrifying” is the only word to define the experience of seeing Rod Wave while being a part of a sold out crowd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Seats were filled, cameras were flashing and the crowd was roaring.

The Florida-native released his fifth studio album “Nostalgia” on Sept. 15. Shortly after the release, Rod Wave announced his Nostalgia Tour. The singer stopped in the Big Apple on Nov. 11, singing hits from his past albums and his latest releases.

The concert was broken up into chapters;each one based on his previous albums. Starting with his 2019 debut album, “Ghetto Gospel.” This was a tribute to his original fans.

The artist played fan favorites such as “Sky Priority,” “Poison” and “Green Light.” These classics took fans who have been “day one” supporters back in time to the songs that put the artist on the map.

The next chapter was titled “Pray 4 Love,” based on Rod Wave’s second album released in 2020. The artist turned his pain into passion and delivered achingly soulful melodies. Some of his best songs came from this album such as “Dark Clouds,” “Rags2Riches” and “Letter From Houston.”

The third chapter was titled “SoulFly,” Rod Wave’s first ever Billboard No.1 album and it wouldn’t be his last. This masterpiece was released in 2021 and this is where he started to become very mainstream. The crowd sang in unison when hits such as “Tombstone” and “Street Runner” played, two of the most famous songs in his discography.

After “Soulfly” came the “Beautiful Mind” chapter, named after the 2022 album and his second Billboard No. 1 hit. After being labeled as a “sad artist” with “unsustainable music,” the album tells stories of his dark adolescent life “Beautiful Mind” was a project Rod Wave released to tell people that things get better no matter what circumstances you face as long as you stay patient and hopeful.

The vibrant performance of “By Your Side” and “Sweet Little Lies” lit up Barclays. This chapter featured special guest A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, to perform “Jungle” and a tribute to the late Pop Smoke.

The final chapter was the “Nostalgia” chapter, based off the artist’s most recent album. This was the name of Rod Wave’s most recent album which dropped two months ago. It also was his third consecutive No. 1 album. He performed “Boyz Don’t Cry,” “Turks & Caicos” and “Crazy” which were all popular hits from the album.

He also performed “Come See Me” and did his controversial backwards fall out the window stunt. As he fell from a prop balcony to under the stage, the crowd burst into the loudest cheer of the night as this has become his trademark move while on tour. In this song he sings, “Last night I was so high I almost jumped out of the window.”

Singer-songwriter Sadie Jean then made an appearance and performed “2018” with Rod Wave as they both propelled up on rising pads. Her soft melodic chorus was sung throughout the arena as the spotlight focused on her.

“I appreciate this so much,” Rod Wave said as he ended the night with “Great Gatsby.” The crowd erupted as the stage lights became red and sparks flew from the ceiling, ending the night with the perfect song. The concert was amazing and Rod Wave’s lasting impact on the people he touches is immeasurable.