The Addison Rae-naissance: Authentically Herself

With so much buzz surrounding her two most recent singles, Addison Rae’s music career has been on the rise as of late. Rae released “Diet Pepsi” on Aug. 9, followed up by “Aquamarine” on Oct. 25.

Rae’s first glimpse into the spotlight was through her quick rise to fame on TikTok when the platform began to take off in 2020. Known for her dancing and affiliations with other major influencers at the time, like Charli D’Amelio and Bryce Hall, Rae gained a massive following very quickly. Whether it was because of her unfortunate performance in the Netflix film “He’s All That,” her parents’ publicly messy divorce or the fact that the hype around TikTok influencers died down as quickly as it began, the fame turned to hate as fans began to recognize the artist as cringeworthy.

Just like many other online personalities, Rae went from posting videos online to having a music career overnight. Her first single “Obsessed” released on March 18, 2021. The track follows the pattern of other influencer singles — for example, Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” or KSI’s “Thick Of It (feat. Trippie Redd)” — seeming like a passionless project. Sonically, it resembles any other generic pop song on the radio at the time, not doing anything unique.

The single was followed by her EP “AR,” released in August 2023. While the tracklist contains some redeeming qualities, including a “2 Die 4 (feat. Charli XCX).” Despite featuring the pop legend, the track still seemed to fall flat in terms of substance.

It wasn’t until March 22 when Charli XCX released the now Grammy-nominated “Von dutch a.g. cook remix featuring addison rae” that fans began to recognize Rae’s potential. With her iconic scream, fans began to praise this new side of her music. One user on Charli XCX’s TikTok announcing the release even went as far as to say the “Addison Rae renaissance is upon us,” garnering over 45,000 likes on the comment.

Rae’s feature on the track perfectly set the scene for her single of the summer “Diet Pepsi.” The dreamy instrumentals perfectly match Rae’s whisper-like singing through each verse. The way she serenades listeners with the repetitive chorus almost sounds like she’s casting a spell.

This alluring feel she encompasses is followed by her newest single, “Aquamarine.” This latest hit seems to delve deeper into a more nuanced version of her music, continuing to mature her sound compared to her earlier projects. While she’s certainly still falling into the genre of pop, the electronic influences heard in the track make for a more unique energy.

This maturation of her music is certainly present in the lyrics, being spelled out in lines like “Honey, dive into me / I’m not hiding anymore / I won’t hide,” and “I’m the ray of light / I’m transforming and realigning.” It’s clear that Rae intends to transform not only her sound but her image. And she’s doing a good job of it.

Even just the branding of these newest singles is a lot different than that of her previous work. The covers of “Diet Pepsi” and “Aquamarine” tap into an edgier side, featuring the back pocket of a pair of jeans and a blurred cigarette between lips, respectively. That’s not to mention the music videos for each.

The music video for “Obsessed” features generic hip-hop choreography set on a bland backdrop. Alternatively, the videos for her newest singles seem to tell a story artistically, with elaborate, graceful choreography and immersive set design.

Based on the growth and improvement Addison Rae’s career has seen — as well as the praise of fans — it’s clear that she’s here to stay in the music industry for now. Her popularity seems to be ever-increasing, even joining Charli XCX and Troye Sivan on stage at Madison Square Garden for the Sweat Tour. Now that she seems to have found a sound that’s more unique and authentic to her personality, there’s no doubt that Addison Rae will continue to make waves in the pop scene.