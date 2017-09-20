New in Music: ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ by Taylor Swift

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Taylor Swift has once again become a topic of interest with the release of her newest single “Look What You Made Me Do.” It is currently #2 on the iTunes charts, after being #1 for almost two weeks. This is the first single off of her new album, “Reputation,” which will be released Nov. 10.

She is no stranger to releasing revealing, passive-aggressive songs. For instance, “Bad Blood” was an homage to her drama with Katy Perry, “I Knew You Were Trouble” was about Harry Styles, and “We Are Never Getting Back Together” was supposedly about Jake Gyllenhaal.

But this time it’s a little different. This bitter track seems to be riddled with references to anyone who ever did Swift wrong, and how she “got harder” because of it.

The music video was theatrical and beautiful. It starts out with a dark tone, in a graveyard, and zooms in on a tombstone that reads “Here Lies Taylor Swift’s Reputation.” No doubt in reference to how all of her “enemies” got it there. The best part of the video came towards the end, all of the past “Taylors” from her older videos made appearances, from the young “Teardrops on My Guitar” Taylor to the pre-transformation “You Belong with Me” Taylor, to now, an angry Taylor dressed in black looking down on all the old hers.

Something I gathered from the song and the video is the message she is trying to get across. It’s a way of saying that through all the drama people put her through she’s smarter and tougher because of it. Whatever she was trying to say, she achieved it with a bang.

“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now”

“Why?”

“Oh, ’cause she’s dead!”