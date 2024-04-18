The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
View this profile on Instagram

The Torch (@sju_torch) • Instagram photos and videos

Trending Stories
1
Photo Courtesy / Icon Campaign

Official Winners and Vote Count of 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Elections

2
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Unexplained Mysteries

Knockout Drama: Boxer Ryan Garcia's Ringside Rollercoaster

3
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

Stormin’ Loud Committee Releases Initial Information For The End-Of-Year Festival

Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
University Balkan Club Hosts Dr. Fred Cocozzelli on “Western Perspective of the Balkans”
Malak Kassem, News Editor • April 17, 2024
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Office of Residence Life Implements New Housing Selection Process With Mixed Student Reaction
Malak Kassem and Isabella AthanasiouApril 16, 2024
Torch Photo / Brenden Willsch
SJU to Turn On Air Conditioning Two Days Before Spring Semester Ends
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-Chief • April 15, 2024
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
Untangling the Web of Mixed Emotions
Abigail Grieco, Features Editor Emerita • April 15, 2024
Torch Illustration / Megan Chapman
SJU’s Complete Commencement Checklist for College Seniors
Abigail Grieco, Features Editor Emerita • April 14, 2024
Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
Op-Ed: Arab American Heritage Month Is a Publicity Stunt
Malak Kassem, News Editor • April 12, 2024
Pictured: Albert A. Fox Jr. Torch Photo / Kyler Fox
Op-Ed: Activist Unveils the Truth Behind America’s Cuba Policy
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor • April 12, 2024

Chappell Roan: The People’s Pop Princess

Roan has been reviving pop for the past seven years, now she’s getting recognized.
Byline photo of Molly Downs
Molly Downs, Culture Editor April 18, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube NPR Music

For anyone who keeps up to date with the pop music scene, Chappell Roan is a name sure to be thrown around these days — and for good reason. 

Kayleigh Asmutz — the 26-year-old singer/songwriter better known by her stage name, Chappell Roan — is making waves for her revival of pure pop music with her catchy hits, camp aesthetics and iconic voice. 

Many people may have first heard the name on TikTok, from one of her numerous songs that have blown up on the app, such as “Casual,” “Femininomenon” or “Red Wine Supernova.” Others may have discovered her while she opened for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour from the end of February up until her final show on April 2. 

Fresh off this exciting growth in fame, the singer gave her first performance at Coachella on April 12 to a packed crowd full of eager fans, dying to see her on stage. Although it was her first appearance at the festival, she was a huge hit with her magnetic stage presence, and even had the crowd mimicking her dance moves for the song, “HOT TO GO!

Despite this recent rise in popularity, many die-hard fans know that Roan is not new to the music industry. The artist has been releasing music for a solid seven years since her first EP “School Nights” came out in 2017. 

This earlier music is much slower and more lowkey, showing a much different side to Roan’s vocals than her more current tracks. The upbeat sound she seems to be known for today can start to be heard in some later singles like “Love Me Anyway,” released in 2020, and “Pink Pony Club,” released in 2022. These tracks lead up to her first full album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” which was released on Sept. 22, 2023. 

As she’s developed her sound over the past few years, Roan has garnered something of a cult following with her stunning vocals and unique fashion. 

She’s sure to draw in listeners with not only her voice but her iconic style, whether she’s wearing a hot pink prom dress with a towering wig filled with fake cigarettes for her NPR Tiny Desk performance or adorned in bows and lace like a reborn Marie Antoinette for a performance of “Red Wine Supernova” on The Late Show with Steven Colbert.

Her music is reminiscent of pop-princesses of the eighties, such as Cyndi Lauper and Madonna, which is what seems to make her music so addictive. As she continues to release more hit songs and be discovered by more fans, Chappell Roan is a natural star who deserves to stay in the spotlight for years to come.  
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Culture
Kristen Stewart plays Lou in Love Lies Bleeding. Photo Courtesy / YouTube A24
“Love Lies Bleeding:” A24’s Newest Thriller
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Wallows
“Calling After Me:” A Comeback for Wallows
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Four Tet
Four Tet’s “Three:” Post-Success Introspection
Torch Photo / James Williams
“Dune: Messiah” and The Slippery Slope of “Dune’s” Future
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
Curated Collection: Five Films Directed by Female Directors
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Nemahsis
Small Artist Spotlight: Nemahsis
About the Contributor
Molly Downs
Molly Downs, Culture Editor
Molly is a senior English major with a minor in Creative Writing serving her second year as Culture Editor for The Torch. Outside of her role at The Torch, you can find her reading a book on the Great Lawn, listening to one of her many playlists, or watching one of her favorite movies, like “Little Miss Sunshine.” Molly can be reached at [email protected]
© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *